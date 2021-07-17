Baker, Riley couldn’t be more wrongheaded in school return plan

Massachusetts COVID-19 vaccine recipients may have noticed an unexpected side effect: a stabbing sensation in the back, courtesy of Governor Baker and state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley. Yes, while millions of us have spent the past 16 months taking every possible step to help end this pandemic, Baker and Riley seem intent on placating those whose actions have only made it worse.
The K-12 school reopening plan for the fall still has no COVID-19 vaccine requirement for eligible students, despite the state’s removing the remote learning option and lifting COVID-19 safety guidance for school buildings. Never mind that both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health have both recently emphasized the critical role vaccines and masks continue to play.
Advertisement
Baker and Riley want your child to spend five days a week in unprotected buildings, studying shoulder to shoulder with people whose ongoing behaviors represent the perfect recipe to catch, incubate, and spread this virus. Despite all the lip service about children’s health and safety, what Baker and Riley really are doing is throwing kids under the bus.
Jeff Haynes
Rutland, Mass.
The writer is a parent of a student in the public schools.