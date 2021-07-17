Here is what one doctor wrote in reply to a vaccine-reluctant patient

I received a communication recently from a patient in my practice who had not been vaccinated yet and was uncomfortable about getting the shot, its safety, and its long-term effects. This patient knew of a colleague who had died from COVID-19 after being vaccinated, and wondered, given the variants, whether the vaccine would even be effective. The patient sought my advice. The following (with some editing) is what I wrote in reply:
The vaccine is highly effective and safe. I was a volunteer in the Moderna trial last August and have sent my entire family, including my grandchildren over 12, for the vaccine. While there are indeed rare (very rare) complications from any vaccine, these vaccines are safer, and with less frequent side effects, than any vaccine we have used previously, including the measles and mumps vaccine.
Without the vaccine, given the current surge of new variants and the rising incidence of infection in the community, you are much more likely to become ill and die or suffer severe consequences from infection with COVID-19 than you are to have a side effect of the vaccine.
In addition, for the sake of your family, your getting the vaccine reduces the risk of more variants arising in the community that could sicken those who are unable to get the vaccine and could lead to disability and death. I can’t urge you strongly enough to please get the vaccine to protect yourself, your family, and the community.
Dr. Martin Solomon
Brookline
The writer is the medical director of Brigham and Women’s Primary Care of Brookline.