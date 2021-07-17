Here is what one doctor wrote in reply to a vaccine-reluctant patient

I received a communication recently from a patient in my practice who had not been vaccinated yet and was uncomfortable about getting the shot, its safety, and its long-term effects. This patient knew of a colleague who had died from COVID-19 after being vaccinated, and wondered, given the variants, whether the vaccine would even be effective. The patient sought my advice. The following (with some editing) is what I wrote in reply:

The vaccine is highly effective and safe. I was a volunteer in the Moderna trial last August and have sent my entire family, including my grandchildren over 12, for the vaccine. While there are indeed rare (very rare) complications from any vaccine, these vaccines are safer, and with less frequent side effects, than any vaccine we have used previously, including the measles and mumps vaccine.