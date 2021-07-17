Fan hits Alex Verdugo with baseball in crazy scene at Yankee Stadium; game in rain delay

The game was tied, 1-1, after the Red Sox had left the bases loaded in the top of the sixth, a half-inning that ended in its own controversy when first-base umpire Manny Gonzalez ruled that Christian Vázquez had failed to check his swing, thus striking out to leave the bases loaded. The Red Sox dugout erupted, and bench coach Wil Venable and catcher Kevin Plawecki were both ejected.

NEW YORK — Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo was hit by a baseball thrown by a fan at Yankee Stadium, leading to a heated exchange between the outfielder and spectators as well as a halt to play prior to the bottom of the sixth inning of the game between the Red Sox and Yankees.

Advertisement

As the Red Sox warmed up prior to the bottom of the inning, according to Brendan Kuty of N.J. Advanced Media, a ball thrown from the stands hit Verdugo. (Fox’s Ken Rosenthal said on the TV broadcast Red Sox players told him Verdugo was struck in the back.) Incensed, Verdugo turned to the stands and had a heated exchange with some of the fans. Red Sox teammates and members of the umpiring crew sprinted to left field to pull Verdugo, who chatting amiably with antagonistic Yankees fans during Boston’s last trip to Yankee Stadium, away from the stands behind the left field scoreboard at Yankee Stadium.

They were soon joined by Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who waved his players off the field. An exchange between Cora and the umpiring crew of roughly four minutes followed before the Red Sox returned to the field.

No further incidents involving projectiles occurred during the bottom of the sixth — in which the Yankees hit a pair of solo homers to take a 3-1 lead, prior to a rain delay — but fans in left did chant profanely at the Red Sox leftfielder.

Advertisement

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.