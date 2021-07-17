First positive coronavirus case confirmed inside Olympic Village

The person is now quarantining in a hotel room, according to officials, who confirmed the infection during a news conference.

Tokyo Olympics organizing committee officials declined to identify the person infected with the virus, but said the individual had traveled to Japan from overseas and was a “Games-concerned personnel,” the Tokyo Olympic Committee confirmed.

The first positive coronavirus case has been confirmed inside the Olympic Village just six days before the Opening Ceremony, officials said Saturday, amid growing fears about the spread of the virus during the Games.

Thousands of athletes and journalists are now arriving in Tokyo for the Games which begin Friday amid a state of emergency due to rising coronavirus cases in the country’s capital. Japan has barred all spectators from Olympic events in and around Tokyo in an effort to curb the spread of the virus, but public support for the Games remains lukewarm.

Advertisement

So far, 44 people affiliated with the Games have tested positive for coronavirus since the committee began tracking infections this month. A member of the Nigerian delegation became the first Olympic visitor to be hospitalized with COVID-19, according to local media reports.

Those arriving from overseas are tested for coronavirus before taking off and after landing in Tokyo. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, who has been the subject of repeated criticism over the controversial pandemic Games, this week promised that there is “zero” risk that the virus would spread through the Olympic Village or beyond, citing the fact that everyone who arrives in Japan is tested for the virus.

Bach on Saturday drew a fresh round of ire amid reports that the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee plans to host a welcome party for Bach on Sunday evening with 40 guests, including high-profile politicians.

Critics responded online to reports of the welcome event by noting that the state of emergency urges members of the Japanese public not to gather in large numbers.

Advertisement

Among those invited are Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Tokyo Olympic organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto, and former Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori, who resigned earlier this year over sexist remarks he made about women, according to a report Saturday by NHK.

Meanwhile, local officials in Osaka said the Ugandan athlete who had gone missing from a training camp there left a note that he intended to stay in Japan because of difficulties living back home, according to local media. The Ugandan athlete failed to show up to a coronavirus test Friday and had been reported missing. Local officials said they found the note in his place of accommodation.

German soccer team walks off, cites abuse

Germany’s Olympic soccer team walked off the pitch during a warm-up match for the upcoming Tokyo games, citing racist abuse of one of their players.

The German team was tied, 1-1, with Honduras, as part of a friendly game being played Saturday in Wakayama, Japan.

Five minutes before the end of play, the German team left the field and ended the match. On Twitter, the German team said that Jordan Torunarigha, a 23-year-old defender for club team Hertha BSC, had been racially abused.

“When one of our players is racially abused, playing on is not an option,” Stefan Kuntz, the German team coach, was quoted as saying by the Twitter account.

The German team did not say who had targeted Torunarigha.

In their own subsequent tweets, the Honduras Football Federation confirmed that a German player alleged that a Honduras team member had made the insult, but that they understood the situation was down to a "misunderstanding on the pitch."

Advertisement

The early end of the game will not affect the Olympic competition for either team as it was a friendly match, played in three thirds of 30 minutes rather than the traditional two halves of 45 minutes, and was designed to warm up the teams for competitive play.

However, it comes after serious allegations of racial abuse during the recent Euro 2020, with England's team manager calling the racist abuse of several Black players after the English team lost to Italy in the final "unforgivable."

Several prominent figures in football voiced support for Torunarigha and the German team on Thursday. Hertha BSC, Torunarigha's hope club, tweeted that walking off the pitch was the "right decision," including a hashtag for FIFA's anti-discrimination campaign "Say no to racism."

The German team plays its first official game of the Tokyo Olympics soccer competition on Thursday against Brazil; Honduras plays Romania the same day.

South Korea takes down provocative banners

South Korea’s Olympic committee said it removed banners at the Olympic athletes’ village in Tokyo that referred to a 16th-century war between Korea and Japan after the International Olympic Committee ruled they were provocative.

In agreeing to take down the banners, the South Koreans said they received a promise from the IOC that the displaying of the Japanese “rising sun” flag will be banned at stadiums and other Olympic venues. The flag, portraying a red sun with 16 rays extending outward, is resented by many people in South Korea and other parts of Asia who see it as a symbol of Japan’s wartime past.

Advertisement

The South Korean banners, which drew protests from some Japanese far-right groups, had been hung at the balconies of South Korean athletes’ rooms and collectively spelled out a message that read: “I still have the support of 50 million Korean people.”

This borrowed from the famous words of 16th-century Korean naval admiral Yi Sun-sin, who according to historical lore told King Seonjo of Korea’s Joseon Kingdom “I still have 12 battleships left” before pulling off a crucial victory against a larger Japanese fleet during the 1592-1598 Japanese invasions of Korea.

South Korea’s Olympic Committee said it was told by the IOC that the banners invoked images of war and went against Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, which says “no kind of demonstration or political, religious, or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”

The committee said it agreed to remove the banners after the IOC promised to also apply the same rules to the rising sun flags and ban them at all Olympic venues.

“Under the agreement, the committee will not raise any further debate to allow athletes to fully focus on competition, while the IOC will ban the displaying of the rising sun flag at all Olympic venues so that no political problems would arise,” the South Korean committee said in a statement.

Advertisement

Toshiro Muto, the CEO of Tokyo’s organizing committee, said the IOC thought the South Korean banners were “not appropriate” and asked them to be taken down.

South Korea in 2019 had first formally asked the IOC to ban the rising sun flag at the Olympics, comparing it to the Nazi swastika. South Korean Olympic officials then said Tokyo’s organizing committee rejected their demands for the flag to be banned, saying it was widely used in Japan and was not considered a political statement.

Many South Koreans still harbor animosity over Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, and the countries have seen their relations sink to new post-war lows in recent years with disputes over history, trade and military cooperation.