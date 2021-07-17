Game 92: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and notes

Eovaldi earned his first All-Star nod after posting a very solid 3.66 ERA in 18 first-half starts, buoyed by an AL-best homer-per-nine rate.

After shutting out the Yankees on Friday night , the Red Sox will look to move to 8-0 on the season over their fiercest rivals on Saturday evening with Nate Eovaldi on the hill for his first start, fresh off his first All-Star Game appearance.

The Yankees will try and get on the board in the season series with ace Gerrit Cole, who broke a string of rough starts with a dominant three-hit, complete-game shutout over the Astros in his last appearance.

Top prospect Jarren Duran could make his Sox debut, the lefty having missed out on Friday with New York tossing southpaw Jordan Montgomery.

Lineups

RED SOX (56-36): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (9-5, 3.66 ERA)

YANKEES (46-44): TBA

Pitching: RHP Gerrit Cole (9-4, 2.68 ERA)

Time: 7:15 p.m.

TV, radio: Fox, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Cole: Xander Bogaerts 4-19, Michael Chavis 0-2, Rafael Devers 2-11, Kiké Hernández 2-5, J.D. Martinez 5-17, Kevin Plawecki 1-3, Hunter Renfroe 1-13, Alex Verdugo 2-6, Christian Vázquez 5-10

Yankees vs. Eovaldi: Greg Allen 2-4, Brett Gardner 3-18, DJ LeMahieu 7-25, Rougned Odor 1-8, Giancarlo Stanton 5-16, Gary Sánchez 2-13, Gleyber Torres 6-23

Stat of the day: A win Saturday would give the Red Sox their longest win streak against the Yankees since an eight-game stretch in 2009.

Notes: Cole will pitch for the first time since throwing 129 pitches in his third career complete-game shutout in that 1-0 win over the Astros. Cole allowed three hits, struck out 12 and walked two in his best start of the season after struggling through 3 1/3 innings July 4 against the New York Mets and allowing three homers in five innings June 27 in Boston ... Cole is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in seven career starts against the Red Sox ... Eovaldi is 5-3 with a 2.87 ERA in his past nine starts, including two wins over the Yankees. On June 4 in New York, he allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits in six innings of a 5-2 victory, and on June 26 in Boston, he gave up one run on seven hits in 7 2/3 innings of a 4-2 win.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.