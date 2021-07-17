Goalie Jaroslav Halak set to move on, leaving Bruins’ net even more wide open

He spent the last three seasons in Boston, going 49-23-14 with a 2.40 goals against average and .918 save percentage, with 10 shutouts in 83 starts.

Allan Walsh said his client, who battled COVID-19 last season and lost his backup spot to rookie Jeremy Swayman, is healthy and plans to continue his NHL career with another team. Halak, 36, will be an unrestricted free agent July 28.

Jaroslav Halak and the Bruins are parting ways, the veteran netminder’s agent told the Globe.

Swayman, 22, could begin the season as the Bruins’ No. 1 goalie, with the unsigned Tuukka Rask recovering from hip surgery until at least January. Dan Vladar, 23, would be the backup if the Bruins do not sign another goalkeeper.

Other pending UFAs who could be attractive to the Bruins include Petr Mrazek, Linus Ullmark, Jonathan Bernier, James Reimer, and Frederik Andersen.

The Bruins did not make any trades, waiver moves, or re-sign any players in advance of the roster freeze Saturday, the day NHL teams were to submit their protection lists in advance of Wednesday’s expansion draft.

All signs point to the Bruins leaving forward Nick Ritchie exposed to the new Seattle Kraken, and protecting Jake DeBrusk and Trent Frederic.

The Bruins did not announce their list, which will be revealed Sunday, but it is expected to include forwards Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and Charlie Coyle (who must be protected because of their no-move clauses), David Pastrnak, Craig Smith, DeBrusk, and Frederic; defensemen Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo, and Matt Grzelcyk; and Vladar.

