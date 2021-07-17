Jutanugarn sisters shoot 59 to claim Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn won the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on Saturday, shooting their second 11-under 59 in best-ball play for a three-stroke victory over defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura . The 25-year-old Ariya won for the 12th time on the LPGA Tour and second this season, and the 26-year-old Moriya took her second title. Ariya won the Honda LPGA Thailand in May 9 for her first victory since July 2018. The Jutanugarns finished at 24-under 256 at windy Midland Country Club. They opened with a 67 in alternate shot, had a 59 on Thursday in best ball, and shot 71 in alternate shot Friday to enter the final round two strokes behind Clanton and Suwannapura. Clanton and Suwannapura shot 64. They won the inaugural event by six shots in 2019. The tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic ... Rose Zhang won the U.S. Girls’ Junior at Columbia Country Club, beating local favorite Bailey Davis 6 and 4 in the 36-hole final to become the eighth player to win both the junior and U.S. Women’s Amateur. The 18-year-old Zhang won the amateur last year at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland. She’s the only of the eight players to win the amateur before the junior.

Flyers acquire Ryan Ellis in trade

The Philadelphia Flyers finally landed a premier defenseman , acquiring Ryan Ellis in a trade with Nashville for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick. The 30-year-old Ellis is coming back from shoulder surgery, but the Flyers think he can regain the form that made him one of the NHL’s best defenseman — a position of need for the team for a while. Ellis is the second member of the Predators’ 2017 Stanley Cup Final roster traded away this month. Forward Viktor Arvidsson was shipped off to the Los Angeles Kings on July 1. Nashville didn’t keep Patrick for very long, trading him to Vegas for forward Cody Glass.

Rangers get rights to Barclay Goodrow

The New York Rangers acquired the rights to pending free agent forward Barclay Goodrow from back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay as part of a pair of moves before the NHL roster freeze for the Seattle expansion draft. New York sent a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Lightning for Goodrow, one of the key additions who helped Tampa Bay get over the playoff hump and win the Cup each of the past two seasons. The Rangers now have exclusive negotiating rights with Goodrow until the free agent market opens July 28 ... The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired forward Jared McCann from the Pittsburgh Penguins for prospect Filip Hallander and a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NHL entry draft ... The San Jose Sharks acquired goaltender Adin Hill from the Arizona Coyotes just before the NHL roster freeze for the Seattle expansion draft. The Coyotes sent Hill and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Sharks for 23-year-old goalie Josef Kolenar and a 2022 second-rounder. It was completed before and announced after the trade freeze ... Miro Heiskanen signed a $67.6 million, eight-year contract with the Dallas Stars , a monster deal that puts him among the highest-paid defensemen in the NHL. The Stars also traded forward Jason Dickinson to Vancouver for a 2021 third-round pick before rosters had to be set for the Seattle expansion draft. The move was designed to keep the club from losing the 26-year-old to the Kraken for nothing.

HORSE RACING

Mandaloun wins Haskell Stakes

Kentucky Derby runner-up Mandaloun was involved in another controversial finish, awarded the $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park after apparent winner Hot Rod Charlie veered in the stretch and caused Midnight Bourbon and his jockey to take a scary fall. Midnight Bourbon recovered from a tumble to the track and ran off uninjured, the on-call vet at the Jersey Shore track said. Jockey Paco Lopez was put on board and removed form the track in an ambulance. Lopez said he was OK after the race. The track stewards immediately flashed the inquiry sign after the race and they didn’t need long to place Hot Rod Charlie, the 4-5 favorite coming off a second-place finish in the Belmont Stakes, last for interference. Mandaloun was awarded his first Grade I stakes win and once again was in the middle of a disputed finish. It’s been two months since the Brad Cox-trained colt finished second behind Medina Spirit in the Derby, the opening leg of the Triple Crown for 3-year-olds. Medina Spirit subsequently tested positive for the presence of an anti-inflammatory steroid after the race and the state commission had not made a decision on whether the colt will be disqualified, awarding the Derby then to Mandaloun. A 3-year-old son of Into Mischief, Mandaloun ran a spectacular race Saturday. He hugged the rail behind Midnight Bourbon and Following Sea for the first half of the 1 1/8-mile race. On the turn for home after Following Sea fell back, Mandaloun and jockey Florent Geroux joined the leaders with a move along the rail.

MISCELLANY

Spezia has more COVID-19 cases

Spezia’s turbulent week went from bad to worse as it announced that six more players have contracted the coronavirus. That is in addition to the player who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday ... American Jenson Brooksby beat Jordan Thompson, 6-3, 7-6 (3) to advance to the final of the Hall of Fame Open. The 20-year-old Brooksby face Kevin Anderson, who ousted top-seeded Alexander Bublik, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5, in the first semifinal. Brooksby is the second-youngest player to reach the final in the tournament’s 45-year history on Newport’s grass courts, the only tourney played on grass in North America.



