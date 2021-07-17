Mets doubled up: Francisco Lindor out indefinitely, Jacob deGrom has forearm tightness

The Mets didn't put a timetable on Lindor's return, but such injuries can often take a month or more to heal.

New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor is out indefinitely with a strained oblique and ace Jacob deGrom is sidelined with forearm tightness, the NL East leaders announced Saturday in their latest round of health setbacks.

DeGrom, 7-2 with a major league-leading 1.08 ERA in 15 starts, felt discomfort Friday while throwing a bullpen session at Pittsburgh. An MRI hours later showed there was forearm tightness but no structural damage.

The right-hander hasn't yet been slotted back into the rotation and there is no projection on when deGrom might pitch again.

“Right now, we’re treating the player for what he feels,” manager Luis Rojas said. “That’s how we’re approaching day to day until he feels good and can throw.”

Lindor, who agreed to a $341 million, 10-year contract after being dealt from Cleveland in January, got hurt during Friday night’s 4-1 loss at Pittsburgh, wincing after he grounded out in the fifth inning. New York began Saturday with a three-game division lead over Philadelphia.

Lance Lynn, White Sox agree on two-year extension

Lance Lynn is enjoying his first season on the South Side of Chicago, and the White Sox feel the same way. So they solidified their relationship, announcing a $38 million, two-year contract extension for the All-Star right-hander.

“There’s no point in going into free agency if you know where you want to be,” he said.

The 34-year-old Lynn is 9-3 with an AL-best 1.99 ERA in 16 starts. He was acquired in a December trade with Texas ,and with him helping anchor the rotation, the White Sox had an eight-game lead in the AL Central heading into Saturday’s game against Houston.

Lynn will make $18.5 million in each of the next two seasons. The White Sox have an $18 million option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout.

“I really look forward to pitching here the next couple of years and help this organization achieve what they set out to do — and that’s win another championship,” he said.

Report: Shohei Ohtani gives Derby payout to Angels’ staff

Shohei Ohtani donated the $150,000 he received from this week’s Home Run Derby to about a dozen members of the Los Angeles Angels’ support staff, including clubhouse workers, trainers and members of the media relations department. According to a person with knowledge of the situation, the two-way sensation handed out the checks before the Angels’ 6-5 loss to Seattle on Friday . . . Robbie Grossman hit a leadoff homer and four Detroit pitchers combined on a two-hitter, leading the Tigers to a 1-0 victory over Minnesota in the opener of a split doubleheader on Saturday. José Ureña started for the Tigers and pitched three innings of two-hit ball before departing due right groin tightness . . . Atlanta acquired veteran catcher Stephen Vogt from Arizona late Friday night for minor league first baseman Mason Berne. The 36-year-old Vogt, a two-time All-Star with Oakland, batted .212 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 52 games for the major league-worst Diamondbacks this season. Atlanta has struggled to replace injured catcher Travis d’Arnaud, who is on the 60-day injured list with torn ligaments in his left thumb and not expected back until next month . . . San Diego reinstated lefthanders Blake Snell and Drew Pomeranz from the injured list before its game at Washington, with Snell scheduled to start . . . The Texas-Toronto game in Buffalo, N.Y., was postponed because of rain, and rescheduled as part of an afternoon doubleheader Sunday.