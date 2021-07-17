Michael Thorbjornsen emerges as winner of Massachusetts Amateur Championship

The two did more than deliver, but Thorbjornsen came out on top after hitting 18 birdies through 30 holes and hitting a 15-under par - 62 on the first 18 at Brae Burn Country Club course to win 8 and 6.

The players, Michael Thorbjornsen of Wellesley and Matt Parziale of Brockton have both won United States Golf Association Championships. Thorbjornsen won the 2018 U.S. Junior Amateur, and Parziale won the 2017 U.S. Mid-Amateur. Parziale also won the Massachusetts State Amateur Championship in 2017 when he defeated Matt Cowgill, 4 and 3.

The 113th Massachusetts Amateur Championship on Saturday had all the makings to be a great match.

On the second day of the tournament, Thorbjornsen tied the course record of 64 but knew he “left a couple of shots” out there.

“I just felt very comfortable, probably the most comfortable I felt all week,” said Thorbjornse, a rising sophomore at Stanford University. “... Today, I probably hit the ball about the same. I made a couple more putts and made a lot of birdies, which is very important in match play, especially playing against a guy like Matt.”

Thorbjornsen started out on fire with five straight birdies en route to 12 through the first 18. Parziale also played well, hitting a 67, but Thorbjornsen still held a 6-up lead after the first 18.

Thorbjornsen’s play earned somewhat of a super fan from a young boy in the crowd. During the second 18, the boy asked spectators who they wanted to win and was excited to say, “I want Michael to win!” Each time Thorbjornsen hit, the boy yelled, “great shot!” even when the shot was not so great. Like when Thorbjornsen hit a tree branch on the fifth hole on the second 18.

“You can hear the crowd go like ‘Oh’ and they were a little shocked that it happened, but he screams out “good shot,” and you got to thank him for that when that happens,” Thorbjornsen said while laughing.

On the first hole on the second 18, Thorbjornsen did not miss a beat earning his 13th birdie of the day to extend the lead to 7-up. He extended the lead to 8-up on the fifth hole before Parziale birdied on sixth to lower the lead back to 7-up.

On the seventh hole, Thorbjornsen made his 16th birdie of the day to bring the lead back to 8-up. Parziale birdied on the ninth to lower the lead again. After missing a birdie putt on the 12th hole, Parziale conceded.

Despite the loss, Parziale said that he was “happy” with the way he played. Still, it didn’t make losing any easier.

“Today is the day where one person is most happy, and one person is the most upset. That’s the nature of this tournament,” said Parziale, 34. “It was great to get here, but you lose, so you’re not happy. At least I played well, and he just played incredibly, so congratulations to him.”

Next up for Thorbjornsen is the Western Amateur Championship and then the US Amateur Championship . He says his goal for the next three years at Stanford is the same as it is every year — to qualify for the US Open.

He finished 79th at the US Open in 2019.

“He’s a world-beater. He’s incredible,” Parziale said. “I met him a few years ago. He’s a great kid; he’s got all the talent in the world. I’m rooting for him, and it’s his to take. He has a bright future if he keeps going in this space.”

