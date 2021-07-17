Red Sox dominance over Yankees comes to an end in rain-shortened game

The Yankees beat the Sox, 3-1, in a six-inning game that was wild even by the lofty standards of baseball’s greatest rivalry.

But a storm was coming, in what seemed like every way possible.

NEW YORK — The start of Saturday night’s game between the Red Sox and Yankees was delayed for 50 minutes during which not a drop of rain fell.

The Yankees scored two runs during the 34 minutes it took to play the bottom of the sixth inning. The game was then delayed for another 52 minutes before it was finally called.

That gave the beleaguered Yankees their first victory in eight games against the Red Sox this season.

The ruckus started when Christian Vázquez struck out with the bases loaded on a check swing called a strike by first base umpire Manny Gonzalez to end the top of the sixth.

Red Sox bench coach Will Venable and backup catcher Kevin Plawecki were ejected for arguing the call. When the Sox took the field, a fan in the left field stands threw a baseball that struck Alex Verdugo in the back.

“I was shocked when that happened,” Sox manager Alex Cora said.

Cora briefly pulled his team off the field as umpires ran to protect an irate Verdugo while pointing out the miscreant who threw the ball to Yankees Stadium security.

Prior to the game, Verdugo told reporters how he enjoyed interacting with fans during the series in the Bronx back in June.

“I love it. I think it’s hilarious,” he said. “The Yankees fans let you have it. For me, it’s just funny.”

This time, Verdugo had to be pulled away by teammates as fans chanted obscenities at him.

As rain poured down, the Yankees took the lead on home runs by Gary Sanchez and Gleyber Torres off Hirokazu Sawamura.

There were several delays while the grounds crew dumped drying agent on the field as the Sox pitchers struggled to grip the ball.

There also was a replay reversal, the second of the game, when Mike Estabrook missed a call at second base. Josh Taylor got the third out and the umpires called for a delay.

As the players ran for cover, Cora was still arguing with crew chief Jeff Nelson.

It proved to be a memorable major league debut for Jarren Duran, who was 1 for 2 with a walk and scored the only run for the Sox with his parents in the stands.

The starters, Nate Eovaldi and Gerrit Cole, lived up to their All-Star status. Each allowed one run.

Both teams missed a chance to score in the first inning.

Kiké Hernández ripped Cole’s first pitch down the line in left for a double and moved up when Alex Verdugo fouled out to left field.

Tim Locastro made a terrific catch up against the wall but came out of the game an inning later with a sore right knee.

With a runner on third and one out, Cole struck out J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers swinging.

Eovaldi got two quick outs in the bottom of the inning then hit Rougned Odor and Sanchez with pitches. But Torres was retired on a fly ball to right field.

Duran swung at the first pitch he saw from Cole in the second, a 95-mile-per-hour fastball, and singled into center field. He moved up on a groundout and scored on Christian Arroyo’s two-out single to left field.

Eovaldi didn’t allow a hit until Greg Allen doubled to the gap in right with two outs in the fifth inning. DJ LeMahieu worked the count full and drove a single to left field to tie it.

Cole loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth inning as Devers walked, Hunter Renfroe singled, and Duran drew a walk, watching pitches Cole tried to get him to chase.

Cole allowed just the one run on five hits. He walked two and struck out 11.

Eovaldi allowed one run on two hits over five innings and 94 pitches. He walked one and struck out seven. He has given up three earned runs over 18 2/3 innings in three starts against the Yankees this season.

