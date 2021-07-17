Red Sox prospect Triston Casas excited to represent Team USA at Olympics

Team USA is scheduled to play three games against the Collegiate National Team starting Sunday, then leave for Tokyo on Wednesday. Their first game will be against Israel on July 30.

After playing for Double A Portland on Thursday, Casas joined up with Team USA in North Carolina on Friday to begin preparations for the Olympics.

NEW YORK — At 21, Triston Casas is about to embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

For Casas, this all started in spring training when Red Sox minor league coordinator Darren Fenster, one of Team USA’s coaches, asked the first baseman if he would be interested in playing.

Casas, a first-round pick in 2018, isn’t quite ready for the majors but was the kind of player Team USA wanted to mix in with veterans such as Todd Frazier and Edwin Jackson.

“I jumped on it as soon as possible,” Casas said Saturday. “Representing the country doing anything — especially the thing I love the most, playing the game at the highest level — is going to be something special. It means a lot to me.”

Team USA manager Mike Scioscia, who played and managed 32 years in the majors, believes the Olympic experience is something Casas will draw on as his career progresses.

“It starts to touch the level of focus you’re going to need to get through a major league season, which is a grind, as well as the pennant race and playoffs,” Scioscia said.

“You need to be able to relax and perform and Triston has shown he can do that. This experience is very unique. I think that the guys that are on this team are going to bring a little gift back to wherever they go play — an understanding of what they need to do in big games.”

Casas never had aspirations to be an Olympian. Baseball was dropped from the Games in 2012 and 2016. The United States hasn’t won a gold medal since 2000 in Sydney.

“It’s been a while since baseball has been in the Olympics,” Casas said. “Hopefully we give the fans a good show, have a good time and hopefully win gold.”

At the same time, Casas will be playing with 14 teammates that have major league experience.

“Playing in Double A right now is a good challenge,” said Casas, who has a .777 OPS in 46 games for Portland. “I’m facing a lot of good pitching. But the atmosphere here will be a little different.

“The talent level will be just as good. I think it’s going to be a good challenge for me to see what I have.”

Team USA altered its roster after getting through the qualifying round in May. Two players from that team, Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran and Phillies utility player Luke Williams, are now in the majors.

Duran played his first game for the Sox on Saturday.

“We would love to have him. Jarren was such a big part of our team, just like Luke was,” Scioscia said. “These guys are great kids, great young men and played great. But their ultimate goal was to get to the major and we are thrilled for them.”

Casas will be hitting in the middle of the lineup in Tokyo. Scioscia expects that will be the case with the Red Sox in a few years.

“Playing in Boston, and Triston wants to play in Boston, it’s a town that’s very demanding of how you’re going to play baseball,” he said. “I know he’ll be ready for it,” he said.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.