Revolution end three-game winless streak in beating Atlanta United

Two years ago, the Revolution were adjusting to a new coach and Atlanta United was contending for a title when they met in the playoffs. The teams have reversed roles this season, the Revolution confirming the transformation with a 1-0 victory Saturday, their first win in five games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Gustavo Bou’s 19th-minute goal made the difference as the Revolution (8-3-3, 27 points) ended a three-game winless streak. Atlanta (2-4-7, 13 points), playing without all-time leading scorer Josef Martinez, extended its winless streak to six games.

Bou’s close-range left-footer deflected off Alan Franco past Alec Kann, his seventh goal of the season. The sequence started with a Maciel-Wilfrid Kaptoum combination on the right, Adam Buksa controlling as he fell in the penalty area, then sweeping a pass to Bou, advancing on the left.