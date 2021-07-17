Revolution end three-game winless streak in beating Atlanta United

Two years ago, the Revolution were adjusting to a new coach and Atlanta United was contending for a title when they met in the playoffs. The teams have reversed roles this season, the Revolution confirming the transformation with a 1-0 victory Saturday, their first win in five games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Gustavo Bou’s 19th-minute goal made the difference as the Revolution (8-3-3, 27 points) ended a three-game winless streak. Atlanta (2-4-7, 13 points), playing without all-time leading scorer Josef Martinez, extended its winless streak to six games.
Bou’s close-range left-footer deflected off Alan Franco past Alec Kann, his seventh goal of the season. The sequence started with a Maciel-Wilfrid Kaptoum combination on the right, Adam Buksa controlling as he fell in the penalty area, then sweeping a pass to Bou, advancing on the left.
The Revolution, who visit Inter Miami Wednesday, nearly upped the edge but Buksa’s shot was knocked away with a one-handed swipe by Kann three minutes later, followed by a Carles Gil shot off the left post (25th).
Atlanta threatened as Marcelino Moreno’s long blast was tipped over the bar by Brad Knighton (14th) and Machop Chol bounced a back-post header over an open goal (30th).
The Revolution earned their first shutout since May 29 and Atlanta finished scoreless for the fourth time in six games.