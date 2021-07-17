fb-pixel Skip to main content
Revolution 1, Atlanta United 0

Revolution end three-game winless streak in beating Atlanta United

By Frank Dell'Apa Globe correspondent,Updated July 17, 2021, 25 minutes ago
Forward Gustavo Bou scored in the 19th minute and the Revolution made it hold up.
Jeff Dean/Associated Press

Two years ago, the Revolution were adjusting to a new coach and Atlanta United was contending for a title when they met in the playoffs. The teams have reversed roles this season, the Revolution confirming the transformation with a 1-0 victory Saturday, their first win in five games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Gustavo Bou’s 19th-minute goal made the difference as the Revolution (8-3-3, 27 points) ended a three-game winless streak. Atlanta (2-4-7, 13 points), playing without all-time leading scorer Josef Martinez, extended its winless streak to six games.

Bou’s close-range left-footer deflected off Alan Franco past Alec Kann, his seventh goal of the season. The sequence started with a Maciel-Wilfrid Kaptoum combination on the right, Adam Buksa controlling as he fell in the penalty area, then sweeping a pass to Bou, advancing on the left.

The Revolution, who visit Inter Miami Wednesday, nearly upped the edge but Buksa’s shot was knocked away with a one-handed swipe by Kann three minutes later, followed by a Carles Gil shot off the left post (25th).

Atlanta threatened as Marcelino Moreno’s long blast was tipped over the bar by Brad Knighton (14th) and Machop Chol bounced a back-post header over an open goal (30th).

The Revolution earned their first shutout since May 29 and Atlanta finished scoreless for the fourth time in six games.

