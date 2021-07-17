Where does Ted Lasso rate among TV’s all-time top coaches?

When it comes to playing sports, the best athletes in the world know how to be a goldfish, to let go of a mistake immediately and move on to the next play.

“You know what the happiest animal on earth is?” Lasso asks. “A goldfish. You know why? It’s got a 10-second memory. Be a goldfish, Sam.”

The fundamental piece of coaching advice Ted Lasso delivers on his eponymous Apple TV+ comedy series is perfect for the soccer players under his weird and wonderful tutelage. After defender Sam gets faked out of his boots on the practice field, the coach calls him over.

When it comes to watching television, however, the best binge-watchers leave the goldfish behind. We are sharks, ready to devour a great series like “Ted Lasso” and to savor the taste over and over again.

Rare is the television program that gets sports right, and in fairness, the soccer practices Lasso runs for his fictional AFC Richmond in England are less organized than the average afterschool high school session. But the show is less about what is happening on the field than what is happening behind the locker room doors, and in creating the character of fish-out-of-water American expat Lasso, actor Jason Sudeikis has, to use a metaphor Lasso would surely love, hit a home run.

If you haven’t watched it yet, now is the time, just before the July 23 Season 2 premiere and just as the show comes off its impressive 20 Emmy nominations, most ever for a first-year comedy series. The premise is far from groundbreaking, with Richmond owner Rebecca Welton driven to run her team into the ground as revenge on her ex-husband, from whom she got the team in the divorce (there was a similar set-up in a long-ago HBO series “1st and 10″). She hires Lasso, a low-level but winning football coach from American football program Wichita State who knows nothing about the other brand of football.

The show found its niche during the pandemic, especially in the sports world, and has been picking up steam since. As Lasso, a character Sudeikis originally played in a series of NBC commercials for English Premier League broadcasts, finds his way amid the prima donna star, the aging veteran captain, and the assorted other characters on his roster, he slowly wins them over with optimism that may seem corny on the surface, but is deceptively intuitive and ultimately effective.

During the recent NBA playoffs, Jazz coach Quin Snyder quoted the goldfish line. The endorsement from a prominent coach got me thinking about some of the best other fictional coaches I’ve seen on TV, so here’s my unofficial (and completely unscientific) list, one limited only to the small screen (with way too many to choose from on the big screen) and to shows that I’ve actually watched.

I’ll have to make room for Coach Lasso — and here’s hoping readers have a few additional recommendations.

10. Al Luongo (played by Dan Lauria) in “Pitch”: The short-lived Fox series tried to be groundbreaking, featuring the first female pitcher in the majors, and as the old school veteran with a wise and welcoming heart, Luongo was also ahead of his time.

9. Ernie Pantusso (Nicholas Colasanto) in “Cheers”: Though we never saw Coach actually coach, his relationship to ballplayer turned bar owner Sam Malone (Ted Danson) was enough to know he was a good one.

8. Billy Baker (Taye Diggs) in “All American”: In a show loosely based on the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger, the coach is a one-time NFL star himself who returns to his roots to coach up a new generation of players. He probably cares too much, but it makes him likable.

7. Coach Bieste (Dot-Marie Jones) in “Glee”: Another groundbreaking show set around show choir and cheerleading (whose coach Sue Sylvester, played by the great Jane Lynch, is just too mean) and the natural conflict with the more popular football jocks. Coach Bieste, whose character is transgender, eventually helps bridge the gaps. And she can sing.

6. Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) in “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”: The TV spinoff of the great Disney franchise remains charming, especially with star Lauren Graham and her initial foray into coaching. But it’s Bombay, talked out of hiding to help a new misfit team, who gets the team back in contention.

5. Daniel LaRusso/Johnny Lawrence (Ralph Macchio/William Zabka) in “Cobra Kai”: Another movie spinoff and Netflix original shows many coaching contrasts, and in the end, we see how both the soft touch and the mean touch can exist in every coach. Even bullies can evolve from No Mercy.

4. Tami Taylor (Connie Britton) in “Friday Night Lights”: Mrs. Coach’s stint as the volleyball coach was far too short, but it was impactful, with her influence on Tyra Collette, and the ways in which the resident problem child’s confidence clearly grew, is coaching and teaching at its best.

3. Hayden Fox (Craig T. Nelson) in “Coach”: He may have been annoyingly naive at times, but loyal to his core, he built a college powerhouse.

2. Ken Reeves (Ken Howard) in “The White Shadow”: An enduring treasure, the show that aired for three seasons (1978-81) was so ahead of its time, with a white coach in charge of a racially mixed city basketball team, handling all the potential problems that wrought, from mental health challenges to teenage drug use to crime to sexuality. Coach Reeves was up for it all, building such a revered and respected figure that the actor himself said that for the rest of his life, people he met on the street would call him “Coach.”

1. Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) in “Friday Night Lights”: A show about small-town Texas life with big-time Texas high school football would never have worked without its heart and soul, a coach who was so devoted to his kids he couldn’t sleep until he got Smash Williams a college scholarship, helped Matt Saracen grieve his late father, guided paralyzed Jason Street into a life without football, helped free Tim Riggins from jail, got Vince Howard off the streets. But my favorite part might have been how he mentored Jess Merriweather, opening doors for a young woman’s dream of being a football coach.

But mostly, he could coach, from Dillon to East Dillon to Philadelphia, he built a culture, not just a playbook. “Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.