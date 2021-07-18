Clearing up confusion about AAA and the Mass Pike

But AAA makes an exception by not servicing stranded motorists on the one roadway where Gennari desperately needed it on a recent stormy night: the 135-mile-long Massachusetts Turnpike.

For Gennari, AAA membership has meant that he and his family, including two teenage drivers, can summon help anytime and anywhere if their vehicle becomes disabled. It requires only a single telephone call.

For decades, Larry Gennari has enjoyed what he calls “the peace of mind” that comes with being a member of AAA, the national auto club known for providing emergency roadside assistance.

The events that transpired in the heavy rain on July 1 left Gennari confused enough that he contacted me for help. What I discovered may assure drivers on the Pike they are still able to get the benefits of their AAA membership while traveling the road between Boston and the New York state border.

Bottom line? If you are a AAA member needing a tow on the Pike, your call will be forwarded to the State Police, which will dispatch a tow company it has under contract to do the job.

In fact, you probably will get quicker service on the Pike than on other highways because the State Police make it a high priority to swiftly clear disabled vehicles there.

The Pike gets special attention because it is considered by some to be one of the state’s more dangerous roadways for motorists forced to pull over. In some spots, there’s little room on the shoulder, as cars and trucks whiz by at sometimes high rates of speed.

The quicker service you may get on the Pike won’t cost you extra if you’re a AAA member, although you may have to pay upfront and then submit a request for reimbursement.

That’s not to say AAA performed perfectly on behalf of Gennari.

Here’s what he says happened that night:

Gennari’s 18-year-old son was driving a family car when the “stop engine” light came on as he headed home in a blinding downpour. Shortly before midnight, the teen pulled over on the eastbound side on the Pike in Framingham and called his father.

The son tried calling AAA several times, as instructed by his father, but had trouble getting through, perhaps because of the foul weather.

As he drove to his son, Gennari, a Needham lawyer, reached a AAA dispatcher who said she didn’t think AAA was allowed to tow vehicles on the Pike. She then abruptly put him on hold. Moments later, the call went dead.

Gennari then called 911, explaining to a State Police operator that he was a AAA member in need of a tow.

“Hang on,” came the reply. The next thing Gennari knew, he was on the phone with someone asking for the location of the disabled vehicle. Gennari assumed he was on the phone with a AAA dispatcher, but the person on the call did not identify himself.

Gennari said he wanted the car hauled to a dealership in Natick. He asked the dispatcher if he was affiliated with AAA, but the call ended before he got an answer.

When Gennari reached his son, they turned on the hazard lights in the vehicle and left it by the side of the road as cars and tractor-trailer trucks splashed by in the still-heavy rain.

When Gennari got home, he called AAA again, wanting to know the status of his vehicle. The operator told him he knew nothing about it because “we can’t tow cars from the Pike.”

Well, if AAA didn’t tow his car, who did?

The next call was to the State Police. An operator said all tows from that section of the Pike were handled by a State Police towing contractor, Perfection Towing.

Gennari, hoping the car had been towed to the dealership as he had asked, called there early the next morning, but it wasn’t there. Next, he called Perfection, which said it had his car, which he could retrieve after paying a $274 charge. (The cost of such tows are strictly regulated by the state.)

Gennari paid Perfection at its lot in Watertown, then waited for AAA to tow his car to the dealership in Natick. The cost of that tow was covered by his AAA membership. (Gennari is a “Plus” member, giving him 100 miles of towing a year without charge.)

After hearing from Gennari, I asked a spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation why AAA was banned from the Pike, and was surprised to be told it wasn’t.

When I contacted AAA, a spokeswoman said there is no prohibition. It’s just that AAA has opted not to venture onto the Pike in deference to the State Police’s ability to respond more quickly.

“This approach has been the practice for decades, using a system that most expeditiously responds to the stranded motorist,” Mary Maguire, director of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, wrote in an e-mail.

It’s hard to argue with a rationale that puts safety first.

The process of getting reimbursed for a Pike tow, however, is a little clunky. It requires downloading a form from the AAA website, filling it out, and mailing it ― along with a receipt ― to the AAA office in Providence.

That reimbursement process can be avoided by showing your AAA card to the State Police towing contractor on the scene, so long as that contractor has a AAA affiliation. If the tow company doesn’t have an affiliation, you have to follow the reimbursement process.

“The AAA member need only show his/her membership card for service,” Maguire wrote. The tow company then bills AAA — leaving the AAA member mercifully out of the bureaucratic process.

So, if you stay with your disabled vehicle (and that’s what the state highway division recommends you do absent extraordinary circumstances), just flash your card to the tow truck driver.

Gennari no longer has to worry about getting reimbursed. After I contacted AAA on his behalf, he received a promise from AAA that his refund check will be mailed on July 19.

AAA, citing Gennari’s “poor member experience,” also credited $210 to his account, the cost of a AAA “Plus” family membership for one year.

That should restore a bit of his peace of mind.





