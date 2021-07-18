Authorities identify two women found dead in Tyngsborough home

Authorities have identified two women who were found dead Saturday morning inside a home in Tyngsborough that had " dangerous” levels of carbon monoxide, police said.

Doris Gariepy, 91, of Tyngsborough, and her caretaker Tonya McKinney, 38, of St. Catherine Parish, Jamaica, were found inside the home on Mascuppic Trail at 10:45 a.m., Tyngsborough police said in a statement Sunday. Firefighters used specialized devices that detected the high levels of carbon monoxide, according to the statement.