Firefighters rescue man who fell 16 feet into a crevice in Marblehead

A man was rescued Saturday afternoon by firefighters after falling 16 feet into a crevice at Castle Island Rock Park in Marblehead, according to fire officials.
At approximately 3:40 p.m., the Marblehead Fire Department received a call reporting that an injured man had fallen into the crevice, the Marblehead Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
The injured man was unable to get himself out, and two firefighters descended into the crevice to begin medical care on him. Additional help was requested, according to the Facebook post.
Marblehead police officers and Atlantic Ambulance responded. Using ladders, ropes, harnesses, and a stokes basket, officials were able to extricate the man, who was not identified, from the crevice and he was transported to a Boston area hospital.
No further information, including the extent of his injuries, was available.
