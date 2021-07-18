Investigators identify woman who died in Boston Harbor boat crash Saturday

Seven other men and women from the boat were pulled from the harbor shortly after the crash. Five of them were sent to local hospitals, officials said Saturday. None of their injuries were life-threatening.

Jeanica Julce was on a center console boat that struck the metal structure around 3 a.m. The collision sent the boat’s passengers into the water and touched off a massive hours-long operation to rescue them.

A 27-year-old woman from Somerville was killed early Saturday morning in Boston Harbor after the boat she and seven others were aboard struck a navigational marker and sank in the waters off Castle Island, Boston police said Sunday.

Julce’s body was recovered shortly after 10 a.m. by the State Police, the US Coast Guard said Saturday.

Boston police’s homicide unit and the Suffolk district attorney’s office are investigating the woman’s death according to standard procedure, Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle said Saturday.

Renee Algarin, a spokeswoman for the Suffolk district attorney’s office, did not release further information in the case Sunday.

She asked anyone with information about the case to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the woman who has died as they begin the first steps of their journey toward healing. Our office is available to this family to provide information, support and resources at this difficult time,” she said in the statement.

Crews from Boston police, fire, and EMS, the US Coast Guard, State Police, Environmental Police, and the Massport Fire Department responded to the crash Saturday, officials have said.

On Saturday, Boyle said reconstruction of the crash will be done by the state Boat and Recreation Vehicle Safety Bureau.

