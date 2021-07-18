Mattapoisett police chief arrested on OUI charge

Mattapoisett Police Chief Mary Lyons was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol late Saturday night in Bourne, State Police said.

A state trooper noticed a 2014 Lexus GX460 being driven erratically on Route 28 north in Bourne just before 11 p.m. and pulled the car over, David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said in an e-mail late Sunday night.

The trooper approached the Lexus and administered a field sobriety to Lyons, 61, who was driving, and determined that she was intoxicated, according to Procopio.