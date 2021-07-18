Mattapoisett police chief arrested on OUI charge

Mattapoisett Police Chief Mary Lyons was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol late Saturday night in Bourne, State Police said.
A state trooper noticed a 2014 Lexus GX460 being driven erratically on Route 28 north in Bourne just before 11 p.m. and pulled the car over, David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said in an e-mail late Sunday night.
The trooper approached the Lexus and administered a field sobriety to Lyons, 61, who was driving, and determined that she was intoxicated, according to Procopio.
Lyons was booked at the State Police’s Bourne barracks on a charge of operating under the influence of liquor and was cited for a marked lanes violation, he said. Lyons was on personal recognizance and will be arraigned in Falmouth District Court.
Advertisement
Mattapoisett police declined to comment late Sunday night.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.