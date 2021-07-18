Officials identify woman killed in Weymouth hit-and-run crash

Officials have identified the 61-year-old woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Weymouth on Saturday as Xuan D. Vo, the Norfolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Vo, of South Weymouth was found dead early Saturday morning in Weymouth after being struck by a motor vehicle while walking in the area of Pleasant and Ralph Talbot streets, Weymouth police said in a Facebook post.

A police officer on patrol found her lying on a sidewalk at about 2:45 a.m. and “immediately attempted life saving efforts,” police said.