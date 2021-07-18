Officials identify woman killed in Weymouth hit-and-run crash

Officials have identified the 61-year-old woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Weymouth on Saturday as Xuan D. Vo, the Norfolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Vo, of South Weymouth was found dead early Saturday morning in Weymouth after being struck by a motor vehicle while walking in the area of Pleasant and Ralph Talbot streets, Weymouth police said in a Facebook post.
A police officer on patrol found her lying on a sidewalk at about 2:45 a.m. and “immediately attempted life saving efforts,” police said.
“We are urging the operator to do the right thing and turn themselves in at the Weymouth Police Department,” police said.
Both the district attorney’s office and local police are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Weymouth police Officer Michael Egan at 781-335-1212.
No further information was immediately available.
