Police investigating shots fired in Everett neighborhood Sunday morning

Police in Everett are investigating after gunshots were reported in a residential neighborhood late Sunday morning, officials said.
Police responded to the area of Shute Street and Russell Place about 11:30 a.m., the Everett Police Department said in a Facebook post.
A vehicle involved in the alleged shooting was located by police, the department said.
Initial reports had suggested that there may have been an abduction, but police say after investigating further they believe the people involved in the incident know each other.
Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
Police are asking any with information to call the department at 617-389-2120.
Advertisement
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.