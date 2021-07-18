Teenager arrested for alleged gun possession at East Boston park

Officers were on patrol when they saw Rodriguez and a juvenile at 12:32 a.m. sitting on the concrete stands of the baseball field at American Park and Playground, which closes at dusk.

Elmer Rodriguez, 19 of Chelsea, faces charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, Boston police said in a statement.

A teenager was arrested for alleged gun possession in an East Boston park early Sunday morning, Boston police said.

The officers approached the two and noted that Rodriguez had a fanny pack hanging across his chest, which he slid toward his back when he saw the officers.

The officers suspected Rodriguez was armed and conducted a pack frisk after he used his arm to pin the pack against his side, police said. They found a loaded Taurus 38 Special revolver inside the pack.

They also discovered that Rodriguez was wanted on two outstanding warrants out of East Boston Court on charges of larceny from the person and breaking and entering, police said.

The juvenile was taken home and released to a guardian.

Rodriguez is scheduled to be arraigned in East Boston District Court, police said. A date for the arraignment was not provided.

