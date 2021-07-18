Tom Mountain resigns as vice chairman of the Massachusetts GOP, citing ‘scurrilous and demeaning’ post

“For the good of our Party, I will be stepping down as MassGOP Vice Chair immediately to focus on an effort to clear my name,” Mountain wrote in the e-mail, which was obtained by the Globe. “During the past few months of turmoil at the MassGOP, I’ve consistently said that incapable officers should step aside. Regardless of the truth about what happened, this blog post, and the conspiracy behind it, has rendered me incapable of serving as an effective officer of the MassGOP.”

“Recently, many of you likely saw a blog post about me. It is scurrilous and demeaning and I will refrain from elaborating on it here,” he said in an email to the 80-member Republican State Committee.

Mountain did not name the website he was referring to, and he did not respond to a Globe inquiry Sunday night.

Earlier this month, turtleboysports.com published a story, including screenshots of what it said were Mountain’s comments, with the headline: “Vice Chairman Of Mass GOP Leaves Tons Of Creepy Comments For Women On Facebook Including Underage Girls, Claims He Was Hacked.”

Mountain did not answer Globe inquiries about whether he had authored the comments, some of which still appeared on Facebook Sunday night.

The turtleboysports.com site also published another story. It claimed that Mountain was duped into interacting with a user “pretending to be a . . . model.”

The state party’s executive committee had set a special meeting for Monday evening to discuss “allegations involving the Vice Chairman,” according to an internal notice circulated by the party.

Chairman Jim Lyons — who has had a strained relationship with Mountain amid broader tensions within the party — did not return a request for comment from the Globe. But he told the Boston Herald that a number of fellow Republicans had asked him to vet the allegations in the online reports.

Mountain told the GOP state committee in his resignation letter that he believes he is “the victim of a crime” and has retained legal counsel.

His resignation, and whatever further drama it brings, are just another blow to a party that faces dwindling vote share and limited fundraising. The struggling state party was recently derailed by scandal after Deborah Martell, an elected Republican on the state committee, wrote anti-gay emails to and about a gay Republican congressional candidate, bringing condemnation from figures as prominent as Governor Charlie Baker and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. A group of donors said earlier this month that they will no longer give to the party unless its leadership changes.

Amid the drama, Mountain has been at odds with Lyons, the brash conservative chairman who has disparaged Baker and did not call on Martell to resign, saying he refused to bow to “cancel culture.” Mountain has vocally condemned Lyons’ handling of the situation and called on Martell to resign, saying her continued participation gives the party a black eye.

He seemed to allude to those positions in his resignation letter Sunday.

“It has been my honor to serve as MassGOP Vice Chair,” Mountain wrote. “I hope others follow this example by ALWAYS doing what’s right for our Party even when those decisions require personal sacrifice. We would certainly have a better MassGOP as a result.”

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.