Tornado touches down in Connecticut

A small tornado briefly touched down in Northern Connecticut Sunday evening, leaving dozens of downed trees in its wake, according to the National Weather Service.
The tornado, rated an EF-0, had a path that was approximately 1.9 miles long. It touched down in Somers from 6:11 to 6:18 p.m., said Bryce Williams, a meteorologist with the Nation Weather Service in Norton.
Officials estimated the wind speed in the tornado reached 80 mph, which is in the upper range for an EF-0 tornado. The maximum width of the tornado was 75 yards.
According to Williams, the wind was strong enough to uproot dozens of pine trees on Lake Drive and toss a backyard playground set about 50 feet. Several trees landed on homes, and on one house, a small section of the roof was torn off. No injuries or fatalities were reported, Williams said.
