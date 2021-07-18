An angry federal judge, and another mess for Kim Janey to clean up

The sequence of events leading to the judge’s ruling started well before Janey stepped into the mayor’s office. Last year, after the School Committee voted to change the admissions process at Boston Latin and the other exam schools, the Globe and others filed public records requests for communications that school committee members exchanged during the contentious meeting. The city provided what later proved to be an incomplete and legally deficient response, withholding ill-advised text messages between two members expressing animus toward white families in West Roxbury who had opposed the changes, which yielded greater racial diversity at the schools.

Once again, Acting Mayor Kim Janey has to clean up a serious mess at City Hall that’s not of her making. This time, it’s the aftermath of an extraordinary smackdown by a federal judge , who last week accused the city of misleading him in a sensitive case about admissions to the city’s three selective high schools. He gave the city 30 days to account for the behavior of its lawyers. Janey should make sure the judge — and her constituents — get a thorough, spin-free answer.

That clumsy coverup was bad enough when it served to mislead the public. But the city compounded its problem by asserting in March that those same exchanges were “true and accurate.” After the withheld text messages surfaced this spring, the city’s lawyer lamely insisted that true and accurate wasn’t the same as “complete.” The judge, William Young, was having none of it. “I thought I had the complete messages and telling me now that it wasn’t stipulated that it was complete falls on extremely deaf ears,” he said.

On the basis of the original transcript, Judge Young had ruled in April in the city’s favor, letting the new admissions rules stand. But when the covered-up messages emerged, he took the extraordinary step of withdrawing his own ruling. “Look, this is my opinion. My signature is on it. I was misled,” he said. “This is extraordinary for a court to withdraw its opinion because the facts upon which it was based are not accurate.” Young said he had never withdrawn an opinion before in his 36-year career.

To opponents of the reforms, the newly revealed messages — along with former chair Michael Loconto’s hot-mike comments the same night, in which he appeared to mock Asians — prove the changes were motivated by animus toward white and Asian people. That argument was, and still is, a stretch, and the fact that the city did not produce the messages when it should have may or may not have changed the outcome of the case. But it’s arguably too late now: This year’s class has been admitted to the exam schools. (Judge Young has said the ruling reversal won’t affect them.) Even if one disagrees with the plaintiffs — as this editorial board did — the fact that the city’s coverup may have deprived them of a fair hearing should not sit well with anyone.

Too many in the city, though, seem more upset that the messages became public than that the city covered them up in the first place. They see it as some kind of conspiracy to undermine the admissions reform and are playing whispering games trying to identify the source of the leak. But think for a moment: If the city had succeeded in covering up the messages — if the whistle-blower, whatever his or her motives, had not leaked them — the result would have been a successful subterfuge of the public and fraud on a court. Surely we can’t build a fairer city on the foundation of such deception, even if it helped grease the wheels for a more equitable outcome for exam school admissions in the short run. The ends don’t justify the means.

A spokesperson for Janey said her administration “respect[s] Judge Young’s ruling and will continue to comply with his requests in this case.” Earlier this year, Janey acted to fire Dennis White, the former police commissioner who was promoted in the waning days of the Walsh administration despite past domestic violence allegations against him. Likewise, it wasn’t on her watch that the city withheld the messages to the public or misled the court, but it is on her watch that a judge has ordered the city to come clean on what happened. The judge made it clear that semantic deflections aren’t going to work: The court and the city need to know who made the decision to withhold the messages from the Globe public records request and from the court — and why.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.