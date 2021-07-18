Hospitals, groups focus on inequities in breast cancer treatment

As a Massachusetts breast cancer organization that provides access to support services for patients in treatment, the Ellie Fund noticed a decline in requests for our services. Why, we wondered? In Massachusetts, there are nearly 7,000 new diagnoses yearly. Where were the patients? Delayed screenings were to blame, and the repercussions are detailed in Felice Freyer’s article “From the pandemic, faster screening for breast cancer” (Page A1, July 11).

Boston’s health care system is wise to focus on streamlining mammograms and follow-up not only to catch up from COVID-19-related fallout but also to address the inequity of breast cancer outcomes.