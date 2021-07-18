After opting out at Team Penske, Brad Keselowski’s next job could be with Roush Fenway Racing — but he wasn’t revealing his hand

John Henry , who also owns the Red Sox, Liverpool F.C., NESN and the Globe, is a co-owner at Roush Fenway Racing. A reporter tried to get Keselowski to bite on a curveball, asking him if his favorite baseball team has recently changed.

Keselowski, who won here last year and started Sunday in 11th place, reportedly parted ways with Team Penske and the No. 2 Ford because car owner Roger Penske was unwilling to provide a driver-owner spot. Austin Cindric , the 22-year-old son of team president Tim Cindric , will inherit Keselowski’s ride in 2022.

LOUDON, N.H. — Chatting with reporters before the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, Brad Keselowski wouldn’t confirm the rumor — more accurately, the open secret — that he’s joining Roush Fenway Racing next season as a driver and owner.

Advertisement

“Well, I’m from Detroit,” he said, laughing off the question. “I like all baseball.”

However, Roush Fenway has scheduled a “major announcement” for Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, the Associated Press reported.

Keselowski, 37, has driven the No. 2 car for nearly 12 years, with 34 Cup wins and the 2012 championship. His new squad hasn’t won a Cup race since 2017.

His departure makes Joey Logano, 31, the elder statesman of Team Penske. Ryan Blaney will help Cindric, the reigning Xfinity Series champion, and incoming rookie Harrison Burton get adjusted to the Cup Series, NASCAR’s highest level of racing. Burton will drive the No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing, which has an alliance with Penske. Matt DiBenedetto, currently driving the No. 21, lost his ride.

DiBenedetto, who vented his hard feelings on social media over the move, said Sunday he was “real nervous” about not having a spot for 2022.

“Our team was never clicking,” said DiBenedetto, who is winless in 233 career starts. “We worked hard to try and get it there. It just wasn’t there.”

Advertisement

Blaney said his new teammates were arriving at the right time, with NASCAR set to debut its “Next Gen” car in February.

“It’s probably the best time to be a rookie and come in,” he said. “Everybody’s starting over. I don’t think the learning curve is near as high as a rookie coming in this year and trying to learn these cars. Everyone’s going to be learning the new ones.”

Back home again

Logano, who lives in North Carolina but calls Middletown, Conn. home, has been in New England since Tuesday. His activities included signing autographs until it was nearly dark on Saturday night, perhaps the driver who entertained fans the latest.

“I think I’ve missed them a lot,” Logano said. “Seeing people in person, it’s about time. You won’t see me in my bus much. I only sleep in there.”

He and a few friends also chipped in to help repave the surface at Silver City, the quarter-midget track in Meriden, Conn., where he drove his first laps. At a ribbon-cutting Wednesday, Logano’s 3-year-old son, Hudson, did what Logano hoped he would do: he wanted to take dad’s old car for a ride.

Logano’s father, Tom, kept the red No. 10 emblazoned with the name of his old company, Logano Trucking, and “Smoking Joe,” in a garage in North Carolina. They hauled it up, dusted it off and spiffed it up just in case another young gun named Logano wanted to make his debut.

Advertisement

“He had a blast. I had fun. Dad was really nervous. But we had fun,” said Logano, the 2018 Cup Series champion. “It was my first car. It hasn’t run in 25 years. We put a motor in it, bled the brakes, moved the steering wheel down and the pedals up for him, put some foam behind him, put some new belts in because 25-year-old belts aren’t good. Here you go, bud.”

The youngest Logano was timid at first, but after waving flags for other racers, he found his nerve.

Showing his support

Daniel Suarez made a statement with his car. Amid protests and economic crisis in Cuba, Suarez, from Monterrey, Mexico, raced with the decals of the Cuban flag and “Support Freedom” in English and Spanish on both sides of the No. 99 Camaro.

Suarez drives for Trackhouse, the team formed in October 2020 that is co-owned by Pitbull, the Cuban-American singer and entertainer. The latter, whose given name is Armando Christian Pérez, has been outspoken about the unrest in Cuba.

“I don’t like to talk about politics,” Suarez said. “I like to talk about freedom, or as we call it in Spanish, ‘libertad.’ I feel like every single person in every country deserves that, especially when you work hard.”

Small teams, big hopes

Anthony Alfredo, the 22-year-old rookie from Ridgefield, Conn., believes the sleeker, more cost-effective machines will help smaller teams like his Front Row Motorsports outfit get a jump on 2022. “Inevitably, the bigger teams with more people, more resources, will get ahead,” said Alfredo, who backed into the wall coming out of Turn 4 on Lap 32 of the first 75-lap stage on Sunday. “But to start the year, it should be a more level playing field. I got into a Cup car with guys who have been in the series when I was 2 years old. A new car is a blank sheet of paper for everyone” . . . Chase Elliott arrived at NHMS after winning the Saturday night SRX Racing Series competition at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. He finished ahead of two Hall of Famers: Tony Stewart and Bill Elliott. It was the second time the 25-year-old defending Cup Series champion raced against his 65-year-old dad . . . It was also a busy weekend for Kyle Larson, who took home a $175,000 prize on a Sprint Car dirt track in Rossburg, Ohio and flew to New Hampshire in time for the Foxwoods 301. Larson entered with three second-place finishes at NHMS without a win . . . Because of inspection failures, Ryan Preece (37), Corey Lajoie (7), BJ McLeod (78) and Quin Houff (00) started at the rear of the field. Preece, of Berlin, Conn., won his first NHMS race Saturday in the Whelen 100 . . . Kevin Harvick, who bumped Kyle Busch out of the way to grab a win here in 2018, has not seen victory lane in 2021. The No. 4 Ford has won three of the last six races here.

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.