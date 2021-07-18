Aric Almirola captures NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

LOUDON, N.H. — With darkness descending upon New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Aric Almirola held off a strong challenge from runner-up Christopher Bell in a final 10-lap shootout to win the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 and propel himself into NASCAR’s playoffs.
The victory was the third career for the driver of the No. 10 Ford in 374 career starts.
“This is, by far, one of my favorite racetracks,” Almirola said. “ I love coming up here to New England. I had a chance to win a race here a few years ago and I threw it away. I am so glad to win a race here with this race team.”
