fb-pixel Skip to main content
NASCAR | Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Aric Almirola captures NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

From staff and wire reportsUpdated July 18, 2021, 23 minutes ago
Aric Almirola, driver of the No. 10 Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, where he fought off darkness and runner-up Christoper Bell to win the Foxwood Resorts Casino 301.
Aric Almirola, driver of the No. 10 Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, where he fought off darkness and runner-up Christoper Bell to win the Foxwood Resorts Casino 301.James Gilbert/Getty

LOUDON, N.H. — With darkness descending upon New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Aric Almirola held off a strong challenge from runner-up Christopher Bell in a final 10-lap shootout to win the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 and propel himself into NASCAR’s playoffs.

The victory was the third career for the driver of the No. 10 Ford in 374 career starts.

“This is, by far, one of my favorite racetracks,” Almirola said. “ I love coming up here to New England. I had a chance to win a race here a few years ago and I threw it away. I am so glad to win a race here with this race team.”

Advertisement


Boston Globe video