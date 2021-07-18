Fan who struck Alex Verdugo with ball banned from Yankee Stadium for life

A New York Police Department information officer said there was no record of an arrest, but the Yankees on Sunday announced the fan would no longer be allowed in the ballpark.

The incident occurred in the sixth inning, and led to a brief delay as umpires and Red Sox players pointed the man out. He was then escorted away by security.

NEW YORK — The fan who threw the ball that struck Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo in the back on Saturday night has been banned from Yankee Stadium for life.

“While the Yankees appreciate the spirit and passion of our fans in our various rivalries — especially with the Red Sox — reckless, disorderly, and dangerous behavior that puts the safety of players, field staff, or fellow fans in jeopardy will not be tolerated,” the team said in a statement.

“There is absolutely no place for it at Yankee Stadium. The safety of everyone at Yankee Stadium, including guests in the stands and players on the field, will always be the top priority for the Yankees organization every time we open our doors.”

Verdugo was in the Red Sox lineup for Sunday night’s game against the Yankees, again in left field.

“I’m still going to be out there. I’m still going to be jawing with the guys, having a good time,” he said on Saturday. “If someone throws a ball again, someone throws something again, we’re going to have the same problem. That’s crossing a line to me.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.