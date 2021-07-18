French Open champ Krejcikova triumphs at Prague Open

PRAGUE (AP) — French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova triumphed at the Prague Open on Sunday for her third WTA title.

In an all-Czech final, second-seeded Krejcikova demolished No. 8-seeded Tereza Martincova 6-2, 6-0, hitting 26 winners on her way to victory in 65 minutes.

From 2-2 in the opening set, Krejcikova cruised, winning 10 straight games against her opponent who was playing her first WTA final.