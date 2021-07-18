Frustration bubbling as Yankees knock around Martín Pérez, beat Red Sox again

That’s six losses in the last eight games for the Sox. The slump has cut their lead in the American League East from 4½ games to a half-game ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays.

They managed only five hits Sunday night in a 9-1 loss against the Yankees before a rabid crowd of 40,309 in the Bronx.

NEW YORK — It took nearly four months, but the Red Sox have veered off the road. And it’s not going to be easy getting straightened out.

Now the Sox have three games in Buffalo against the Blue Jays, who have won four in a row, scoring 28 runs. The Yankees then come to Fenway Park on Friday for the first of four games.

Buckle up, the pennant race is on.

A competitive game Sunday got out of hand in seventh inning, when the Yankees scored four runs on only two hits as Darwinzon Hernandez and Brandon Workman combined to walk five.

The Red Sox scored three runs in the second inning of the series opener on Friday, then scored only three runs in the 22 frames that followed.

The Sox were a season-best 22 games over on July 5. They have a 5.73 earned run average since and have hit .228 while averaging only 3.75 runs.

The Yankees are still seven games back and have an assortment of issues. But taking two of three from the Sox gave them a heartbeat in the division race.

Starter Martín Pérez lasted only four innings. He allowed three runs on five hits.

It was the fifth time in his last eight starts that Pérez was unable to go beyond four innings. He has a 6.23 ERA in that stretch.

The Yankees got started in the second inning when Gleyber Torres belted an 0-and-2 fastball over the fence in left for his fifth home run. Pérez left the pitch in the strike zone.

Greg Allen singled with one out in the third inning and went to third on a hit-and-run single by DJ LeMahieu. The aggressive strategy worked, as Allen scored when Giancarlo Stanton grounded into a force.

It was Stanton’s first RBI in nine games against the Red Sox this season.

Rougned Odor bunted for a single to start the fifth inning as the Yankees stayed with small ball. Ryan LaMarre followed with a single to right field. Odor challenged the arm of Hunter Renfroe and was safe at third on what was scored a throwing error as the ball bounced past Rafael Devers; Devers contributed by missing an attempt at a swipe tag.

That was all manager Alex Cora wanted to see of Pérez. Garrett Whitlock came in and allowed a sacrifice fly by Allen before getting the final two outs.

Whitlock retired all six batters he faced, dropping his earned run average to 1.38 in 45⅔ innings. He has struck out 50.

Yankees starter Jameson Taillon allowed four hits over 5⅓. Three were doubles by Xander Bogaerts (fourth inning), Christian Vázquez (fifth inning) and Bogaerts again in the sixth inning. The Sox failed to push runs across all three times.

Their best chance was in the sixth. when J.D. Martinez singled and went to third on the Bogaerts double. With Taillon at 91 pitches, righthander Chad Green came in.

He struck out Devers on a check swing that was called a strike by third base umpire Jeff Nelson. Devers stared at Nelson while standing at the plate, then gave plate umpire Manny Gonzalez grief on his way back to the dugout. Cora came out of the dugout in a hurry to keep Devers from being ejected.

Renfroe then grounded out to leave the runners stranded.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.