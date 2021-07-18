Game 94: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and notes

Pérez has faced the Yankees once this season, going 3 2/3 innings on June 25 and allowing three runs - though none earned - in a 5-3 Sox win at Fenway.

After a rainy and chaotic loss at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, the Red Sox return to the Bronx Sunday hoping to restore their early-season dominance over their rivals with Martín Pérez on the mound for the finale.

His opposite number will be Jameson Taillon, who has faced the Sox once this season, allowing three runs in 5 1/3 innings in a losing effort on June 5.

The Sox were without Xander Bogaerts due to left wrist soreness Saturday, but the All-Star shortstop is expected to play Sunday.

Advertisement

Boston enters Sunday leading the Rays by a game and a half atop the American League East.

Lineups

RED SOX (56-37): TBA

Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (7-5, 4.04 ERA)

YANKEES (47-44): TBA

Pitching: RHP Jameson Taillon (4-4, 4.90 ERA)

Time: 7:08 p.m.

TV, radio: ESPN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Taillon: Bogaerts 1-6, Dalbec 0-2, Devers 1-3, Hernández 1-4, Plawecki 1-5, Renfroe 4-8, Verdugo 2-3, Vázquez 1-2

Yankees vs. Pérez: Allen 0-1, Gardner 2-10, LeMahieu 5-13, Odor 2-6, Stanton 4-8, Sánchez 2-9, Torres 1-10, Wade 0-0

Stat of the day:

Notes: The Yankees will seek a second straight victory over the Sox, with the Yankees 1-7 in the season series and playing the past two meetings with six players on the COVID-19 injured list, including Aaron Judge and Gio Urshela ... Since getting one out in his disastrous start in Philadelphia on June 12, Taillon is 3-0 with a 3.49 ERA in his past five starts ... Perez last pitched on July 10 in his own difficult start against the Phillies when he allowed three runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings in an 11-2 loss ... Since allowing five runs in 1 1/3 innings in an 18-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on June 13, Perez is 3-1 with a 2.74 ERA in his past five starts ... The lefthander is 2-3 with a 7.08 ERA in eight career starts against the Yankees.

Advertisement

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.