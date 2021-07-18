Game 94: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and notes

After a rainy and chaotic loss at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, the Red Sox return to the Bronx Sunday hoping to restore their early-season dominance over their rivals with Martín Pérez on the mound for the finale.
Pérez has faced the Yankees once this season, going 3 2/3 innings on June 25 and allowing three runs - though none earned - in a 5-3 Sox win at Fenway.
His opposite number will be Jameson Taillon, who has faced the Sox once this season, allowing three runs in 5 1/3 innings in a losing effort on June 5.
The Sox were without Xander Bogaerts due to left wrist soreness Saturday, but the All-Star shortstop is expected to play Sunday.
Advertisement
Boston enters Sunday leading the Rays by a game and a half atop the American League East.
Lineups
RED SOX (56-37): TBA
Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (7-5, 4.04 ERA)
YANKEES (47-44): TBA
Pitching: RHP Jameson Taillon (4-4, 4.90 ERA)
Time: 7:08 p.m.
TV, radio: ESPN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Taillon: Bogaerts 1-6, Dalbec 0-2, Devers 1-3, Hernández 1-4, Plawecki 1-5, Renfroe 4-8, Verdugo 2-3, Vázquez 1-2
Yankees vs. Pérez: Allen 0-1, Gardner 2-10, LeMahieu 5-13, Odor 2-6, Stanton 4-8, Sánchez 2-9, Torres 1-10, Wade 0-0
Stat of the day:
Notes: The Yankees will seek a second straight victory over the Sox, with the Yankees 1-7 in the season series and playing the past two meetings with six players on the COVID-19 injured list, including Aaron Judge and Gio Urshela ... Since getting one out in his disastrous start in Philadelphia on June 12, Taillon is 3-0 with a 3.49 ERA in his past five starts ... Perez last pitched on July 10 in his own difficult start against the Phillies when he allowed three runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings in an 11-2 loss ... Since allowing five runs in 1 1/3 innings in an 18-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on June 13, Perez is 3-1 with a 2.74 ERA in his past five starts ... The lefthander is 2-3 with a 7.08 ERA in eight career starts against the Yankees.
Advertisement
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.