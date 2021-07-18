Minnesota United snap Seattle Sounders’ record unbeaten streak

Atlanta United’s disappointing 2021 record has cost coach Gabriel Heinze his job. Atlanta fired Heinze a day after the team’s 1-0 home loss to the New England Revolution. Assistant Rob Valentino was named interim head coach. Atlanta said “a variety of issues relating to the day-to-day leadership of the team” led to the change. Certainly the team’s record was a factor. Atlanta United is 2-4-7 and 10th in the Eastern Conference. “This was certainly not a decision we wanted to make at this point in our season, but it was the right one for the club,” Atlanta president Darren Eales said in a statement. “Gabi is a talented coach and is undeniably passionate about his craft and the sport of soccer. We are grateful to him for his service and wish him all the best in the future.”

Robin Lod scored a late goal and Minnesota United beat visiting Seattle, 1-0, on Sunday to end the Sounders’ MLS-record 13-game unbeaten streak to open a season. Lod’s one-touch finish of a cross by Niko Hansen , who came on in the 74th minute, gave Minnesota (5-5-3) the lead in the 81st. The Sounders (8-1-5) were the first team to go unbeaten through the first 13 games of an MLS season, breaking a record set by the LA Galaxy in the league’s inaugural 1996 season and tied three other times. Tyler Miller , who finished with three saves for Minnesota, made a diving parry of a shot by Raul Ruidiaz just before halftime. His five shutouts this season are tied with Nashville’s Joe Willis and Colorado’s William Yarbrough for most in MLS. The shorthanded Sounders were without several regulars: brothers Cristian and Alex Roldan were away on international duty while Nouhou Tolo , Shane O’Neill , Nicolás Lodeiro , Stefan Frei , Jordan Morris , and Will Bruin did not play due to injuries.

AUTO RACING

Verstappen goes to hospital, Hamilton ends in Victory Lane

Lewis Hamilton roared back from a first-lap incident that sent championship leader Max Verstappen to the hospital and overcame a 10-second penalty to win the British Grand Prix in Silverston and reignite his title defense. The seven-time champion won at his home track to snap a run of five races without a victory and slash the gap to Verstappen at the top of the drivers’ championship from 33 points to 8. “Did I think that we would ever be back in the title fight? I prayed and hoped for it but I thought that it would be a long slog to try and regain any of the points,” Hamilton said. “We’re now closer, he’s still got quite a few points ahead but the race is on.” This season’s title battle boiled over on one of the hottest days of the year, in front of 140,000 fans at a packed Silverstone, with the terrifying incident that saw the race red-flagged and Hamilton given a penalty, and the 23-year-old Verstappen fuming in a hospital in Coventry. “Glad I’m ok. Very disappointed with being taken out like this,” Verstappen posted on Twitter. “The penalty given does not help us and doesn’t do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track. Watching the celebrations while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behavior but we move on.” Verstappen left the hospital later Sunday “without any major injuries,” his Red Bull team said. Verstappen beat Hamilton at the start for the second day in a row at Silverstone and the two title contenders furiously zigzagged for position. The drivers touched at least twice as Hamilton tried to slip past Verstappen for the lead. Hamilton’s front wheel touched Verstappen’s rear wheel the second time the drivers made contact, and the Red Bull careened off course, through the gravel and into the tire barrier. A tire from Verstappen’s car bounced off the car during the spin. Hamilton dropped from second to fifth as he served his penalty but he swiftly picked up two spots when he returned to the track and then Valtteri Bottas was ordered to move out of his Mercedes teammate’s way.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Busta captures Hamburg crown

Pablo Carreno Busta continued to impress on clay with a 6-2, 6-4 win against Filip Krajinovic in the Hamburg (Germany) European Open final. The second-seeded Spaniard did not drop a set and converted all three of his break opportunities. It was Carreno Busta’s first ATP 500 title, and sixth title overall . . . Shirley Fry Irvin, a tennis player who in the pre-Open era swept the singles and doubles titles in the four Grand Slam tournaments, died Tuesday at her home in Naples, Fla. She was 94. Her death was announced by the International Tennis Hall of Fame, where she was inducted in 1970 . . . Hudson Potts’s grand slam keyed a seven-run fifth inning as host Portland beat visiting Reading, 15-4, in Double A baseball . . . The Triple A East game between host Worcester and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was suspended due to the threat of inclement weather with the game scoreless after five innings. The game had been suspended Saturday in the top of the second inning due to heavy rains. The twice-suspended game will resume when Scranton/WB returns to Polar Park for a series Aug. 17-22. Sunday’s regularly-scheduled game that was to follow will also be made-up during that series . . . Much of the sliding track at Königssee, Germany, has been washed away, after torrents of floodwater pushed through large segments of the facility and turned it into piles of rubble. German officials said Sunday they were evaluating the damage, though it was clear that large areas of the track — which has played host to major international bobsled, skeleton, and luge events for more than 50 years — would have to be rebuilt. The Königssee area is one of many in Western Europe that has felt the wrath of storms in recent days. Floods were blamed for at least 180 deaths in Germany and Belgium through Sunday, and police said they feared the number would continue rising. More than 100 people in the Berchtesgaden area, which includes Königssee, were evacuated after the Ache River swelled. Königssee was the first artificially refrigerated sliding track in the world, converting to that from a natural track in the late 1960s. It has played host to dozens of World Cup and world championship events, most recently the luge world championships this past season.