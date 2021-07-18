Nick Ritchie among Bruins left off expansion draft protected list

The Bruins included forward Nick Ritchie among its offerings to the expansion Seattle Kraken.
The Globe on Saturday reported that Ritchie, 25, would be left off the Bruins’ protected list, which will be revealed Sunday with the rest of the Original 31 NHL teams.
The final list of seven forwards, three defensemen, and one goalie, is as follows:
Forwards Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle, David Pastrnak, Craig Smith, Jake DeBrusk, and Trent Frederic; defensemen Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo, andMatt Grzelcyk; and goaltender Dan Vladar.
Bergeron, Marchand, and Coyle hold no-movement clauses, requiring their protection.
That also means that, as anticipated, young defensemen Connor Clifton, Jeremy Lauzon, and Jakob Zboril will be available to the Kraken in Wednesday’s expansion draft.
Advertisement
Unrestricted free agents, like Tuukka Rask, David Krejci, and Taylor Hall, and most rookies (Jeremy Swayman, for example) are exempt from the draft. UFAs can negotiate with Seattle until Wednesday.
Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.