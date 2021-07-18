Patriots WR Gunner Olszewski happy to stretch the field as the honorary pace car driver at NHMS

“The jacket was sweet,” Olszewski recalled Sunday. “I wore that thing for a whole two years.”

Olszewski, who played both football and baseball at Bemidji State University in Minnesota, allotted $5.99 for a Big Mac and fries from McDonald’s and then used the rest of his allowance to purchase Harvick’s jacket at a truck stop.

LOUDON, N.H. — When Gunner Olszewski once was on the road for a college baseball game, he decided to spend part of his per diem on a blue Busch Light jacket, the merchandise representing longtime NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick.

Upon hearing the story, Harvick chuckled.

“That’s pretty funny,” said the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season champion. “Hearing stuff like that makes it fun to do what we do.”

Growing up in Alvin, Texas, Olszewski and his brothers became NASCAR fans thanks to their father, Eric, who would often tune in to watch the races on television. So, when presented with the opportunity to serve as the honorary pace car driver at this year’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Olszewski couldn’t pass it up.

The 24-year-old Patriots wide receiver eagerly ventured to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway Sunday morning, joining some of the biggest names in NASCAR. Harvick, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Larson were among the 40 drivers competing.

“Having them guys behind me is going to be a lot of fun,” Olszewski said a few hours before the race was scheduled to begin. “I’ll be in first place coming into Lap 1, so I don’t know if I’m going to pull off the track. I might have to have someone take it from me before I leave.”

New England Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, in his role of honorary pace car driver, led the NASCAR field to green for the start of Sunday's Foxwoods Resorts Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

As the honorary pace car driver, Olszewski was responsible for taking the wheel of the marked Toyota Camry TRD and leading the drivers in a handful of pre-race laps around the track. Olszewski drove at a designated speed, 45 m.p.h., with the yellow flag waving at the start line. He peeled off once the flag switched to green so that the race could officially get underway.

Was he concerned about Busch, in pole position, knocking up against his rear bumper?

“I ain’t too worried about that,” Olszewski quipped. “Rubbin’s racin’, as they say.”

In the days leading up to the race, Olszewski rang his former teammate, recently retired wide receiver Julian Edelman, for some pointers, as Edelman had previously served as the honorary pace car driver in 2014. He also heard from offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who, too, gave the gig a go in 2017. According to Olszewski, Edelman was of little use.

“He gave me some bad intel,” Olszewski said, with a smile. “He told me 49 miles per hour, and I found out it was 45. Can’t ever stick to what Jules tells me.”

Despite a rain delay, nothing dampened Gunner Olszewki's sunny disposition Sunday at NHMS, where he was a success behind the wheel of the official pace car. James Gilbert/Getty

Despite Edelman’s questionable advice, Olszewski’s day was a success. Upon completing his laps — he did pull off the track at the right time — and exiting the car, Olszewski was immediately hugged by Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich, who was in attendance and has recently become quite fond of New Hampshire. Fullback Jakob Johnson was also in attendance.

Action was halted shortly after the race began because of a rain delay, but Olszewski hung around and stayed engaged with the crowd. He tossed a football with two drivers, Bubba Wallace and Corey LaJoie, before getting the fans involved as well.

Olszewski also had the chance to meet semi-retired driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., who now works as an analyst for NBC Sports. Earnhardt Jr. was a favorite of Olszewski’s father, which in turn made him a favorite of Olszewski’s, so there was a bit of anticipation leading up to their introduction.

“I’m going to have some questions for him,” joked Olszewski ahead of their meeting. “Growing up watching him race, my dad was always yelling at him on the TV. I’m going to have to ask him what was going on back then.”

Olszewski still remembers his excitement when Earnhardt Jr. introduced his new car, the No. 88 AMP Energy/National Guard Chevrolet Impala, for the 2008 season.

“Me and my brothers were losing our minds,” recalled Olszewski. “When we saw that car, we thought it was so cool. We were begging our dad, like, ‘We need the new shirts. We need the new hats. Everything.’”

Sunday’s festivities capped one of Olszewski’s final free days before Patriots training camp begins on July 28. Ahead of his third NFL season, Olszewski has not only endeared himself to the fanbase, but he’s also carved out a solid role on special teams.

Last season, he earned All-Pro honors as a punt returner. This season, he’s excited to get back to work.

“We had a good OTAs, I think,” he said. “I got to speak for myself here. We’re looking good. Bill [Belichick]’s going to get us right.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.