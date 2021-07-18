Wedge and putter let down Jordan Spieth

“Had I finished par-par, I’d have been in the final group. And if you’re in the final group, you feel like you have control,” Spieth said. “Obviously, those two strokes were important.”

When it came up short, all he could think about was his Saturday meltdown, a bogey-bogey finish when he was in position to make birdie.

Slowed by two bogeys over the opening six holes in the final round at Royal St. George’s, the three-time major champion began his rally with an eagle putt on the par-5 seventh hole and played the final holes in 6 under for a closing round of 4-under 66.

He wound up two shots behind Collin Morikawa, who played bogey-free over the final 31 holes and didn’t give Spieth or anyone else the help they needed.

Even more disheartening for Spieth is that the hallmark of his game — wedge and a putter — is what ultimately cost him a shot at his fourth major, and second British Open.

“The finish yesterday was about as upset as I’ve taken a finish of a round to the house,” said Spieth, who refused to speak to the media after his third round. “I walked in and wanted to ... I said, ‘Is there something that I can break?’ I knew that was so important because I would have been in the final group.”

Tied for the lead as he stood in the 17th fairway Saturday afternoon, just under 60 yards to the pin, he came up short of the false front, hit putter from the fairway too strong and turned a birdie chance into a bogey. And then it got worse.

He had an uphill 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th that he missed, and what should have been a tap-in par from 2 feet barely hit the hole. Another bogey.

Instead of being in the final group, he was three shots behind and looking over his shoulder.

Figuring out his game harder than saying his name

For a long time, the hardest thing about being a Louis Oosthuizen fan was figuring out how to pronounce his last name.

Now it’s figuring out what’s going on inside his mind.

Two major championships seemingly his for the asking in the space of a month. Two final rounds that left a lot of fans shaking their heads.

He gave one away on the coast of California with a drive into the canyon at the U.S. Open that no one expected. Then he let Morikawa zoom past him on the front nine in the British Open, an outcome that seemed almost inevitable from the time the final pairing teed off Sunday on the coast of England.

Oh, yeah, he also finished second to Phil Mickelson two months ago in the PGA Championship, another major that was there for the taking.

What’s it take for a guy to win a major anyway? Oosthuizen surely wants to know, as the memory of his British Open win in 2010 fades further into the past.

He managed to get away from Royal St. George’s without letting anyone else know. While Morikawa was accepting the claret jug, Oosthuizen left without talking about his latest Sunday failure, a puzzling decision because he has always been a thoughtful interview.

