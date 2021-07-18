2 weeks post-surgery, Pope Francis appears at Vatican window

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Two weeks after surgery that removed a portion of his colon, Pope Francis has resumed his traditional Sunday appearance from a Vatican window to greet the faithful.

Exactly a week earlier, Francis had delivered the blessing from a hospital balcony. The pontiff underwent bowel surgery on July 4 to remove a portion of his colon after intestinal narrowing.

The public waved national flags and cheered in anticipation of the pope’s appearance this Sunday.