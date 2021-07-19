Tony Soprano’s legacy and a great what-if

Many of you already know that Tony Soprano will be back, but he’ll be a young man this time, and he’ll be played by a different actor — in fact the late James Gandolfini’s son, Michael Gandolfini.

“The Many Saints of Newark” is a movie prequel to “The Sopranos,” and it will arrive in theaters on Oct. 1 (with a one-month simultaneous release on HBO Max). The large cast also includes Vera Farmiga as Livia Soprano, Billy Magnussen as Paulie Walnuts, John Magaro as Silvio Dante, and Corey Stoll as Junior Soprano.

I’m thinking about the movie because I just read a great little story about James Gandolfini, who died at age 51 in 2013. In a recent episode of the podcast “Talking Sopranos,” which is cohosted by “Sopranos” stars Michael Imperioli (Christopher) and Steve Schirripa (Bobby), the topic of “The Office” came up in conversation with guest Ricky Gervais, who created and starred in the British version of the series.