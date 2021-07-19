Adagio files for IPO, sees need for COVID treatments for ‘years to come’

The company, which spun out of New Hampshire-based Adimab, is developing drugs that aim to treat and prevent illness caused by the coronavirus, as well as by new variants.

Adagio Therapeutics, a biotech based in Waltham, disclosed in a public filing Friday that it is planning to go public one year after it was founded to advance COVID-19 antibody therapies.

Although three COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration, it is Adagio’s idea that the current pandemic will continue to require a “variety of effective, safe and convenient treatment and prevention options for years to come,” according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Adagio cited vaccine hesitancy, individuals not getting a second dose of a shot or potentially a booster shot, and storage challenges associated with current vaccines as reasons that there is “robust commercial opportunity” for its antibody treatment.

The company said its lead candidate would require a single intramuscular dose in an outpatient setting, complement and supplement available COVID-19 vaccines, and potentially provide protection for one year. Antibody treatments are based on lab-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off viruses.

The company said it could seek emergency use approval from the FDA as soon as the first quarter of 2022, pending the results of its clinical trials.

Adagio has raised $466 million from investors, including a $336 million funding round in April led by Boston-based RA Capital Management. The company on Monday also announced that it hired Pfizer’s global mRNA business lead, David Hering, who was in charge of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, as its chief operating officer.

