Ben & Jerry’s says it will stop sales in West Bank, East Jerusalem

The Vermont-based company, known for its progressive messaging in ads and ice cream branding, said in a statement Monday that “we believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).”

Ben & Jerry’s announced on Monday that it will no longer allow its ice cream to be sold in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, a move that comes after a wave of online criticism caused the company to go silent on its social media channels for about two months.

“We also hear and recognize the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners,” it added.

Advertisement

The company said it would discontinue an agreement with a licensee that manufactures and sells the iconic ice cream in Israel and elsewhere in the region.

For the past three decades, Ben & Jerry’s has licensed a factory in Israel, which produces and distributes ice cream in the country and also sells in and caters to Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Ben and Jerry’s said Monday it would not renew its agreement with that licensee, but would continue to sell its ice cream in Israel “through a different arrangement.”

Almost a tenth of Israel’s Jewish citizens live in Israeli settlements in the West Bank and Jerusalem. International law deems them illegal, but the Israeli government has maintained it has historical and religious rights to the land.

A group called Vermonters for Justice in Palestine has long criticized that business arrangement — born out of a friendship between Ben & Jerry’s cofounder Ben Cohen and Israeli businessman Avi Zinger in the 1980s. The 20-year-old advocacy group argues the company’s involvement in occupied territories flies in the face of the social justice mission off which they profit.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, as the Israeli government launched airstrikes in the Gaza Strip and Hamas and other militant groups fired rockets into Israel, the arrangement took on new visibility and many activists sympathetic to the Palestinian cause began campaigning for Ben & Jerry’s to discontinue sales.

Hanna Krueger of the Globe staff contributed.





Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.