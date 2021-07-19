Rapid7 acquires Israel-founded cybersecurity firm for $335 million

Corey Thomas, the chief executive of Rapid7, said the acquisition will allow the company’s clients to better combat cyberattacks, which have seen a sharp rise in recent years.

IntSights — which was founded by members of Israel’s elite cyber intelligence unit — is the fourth in a string of acquisitions made by Rapid7 as it looks to enhance its platform’s ability to detect and respond to cyberattacks. Rapid7 is purchasing IntSights with a combination of cash and stock.

Rapid7, a Boston-based cybersecurity company, said Monday it has acquired a threat intelligence firm with Israeli roots in a deal valued at $335 million, underscoring the city’s growing influence in the cybersecurity sector.

“Cyber security is a lopsided battle today and the odds consistently favor attackers,” he said in a statement. “Both IntSights and Rapid7 have a shared belief that organizations will succeed only when they have a unified view of internal and external threats.”

IntSights is headquartered in New York City and maintains offices in a number of locations worldwide, including Boston and Israel.

Founded in 2000, Rapid7 has seen its fortunes grow over the years. It has expanded its client list to include 9,300 companies in over 140 countries; they include the Washington Post, Domino’s, and Hilton. In 2015, the company went public, and currently it’s valued at roughly $5.7 billion. As of June 2021, the company projected approximately $489 million in annual subscription revenue — a 29 percent increase over last year.

Rapid7 employs roughly 2,000 employees, with around 800 in its offices in North Station, a company spokeswoman said.

In April, Rapid7 acquired Velociraptor, an open source digital forensics company, for an undisclosed amount. Two months earlier, it acquired Alcide, an Israeli cybersecurity company, for $50 million. And in April of 2020, Rapid7 bought DivvyCloud Corp., a Virginia-based cloud security firm for $145 million.

Guy Nizan, cofounder and chief executive of IntSights, said the deal furthers his company’s mission.

“We founded IntSights to make threat intelligence instantly accessible and actionable for organizations of any type or size,” he said. “We are excited to join Rapid7 to continue this mission and to bring our threat intelligence capabilities to even more customers.”













