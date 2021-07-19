Halle Berry spotted in Plainville shooting Netflix sci-fi film ‘The Mothership’

“The cast was around,” said Stacey Boss, manager at Don’s Diner, in an interview with the Globe Monday. “We did meet a few people, we didn’t really have conversations, but we definitely saw all the action that was going [on] inside and out.”

The Oscar-winning actress could be spotted sporting a ponytail and T-shirt as she walked outside the family-owned diner in a video captured by WBZ .

“The Mothership,” an upcoming Netflix film starring Halle Berry, landed in Plainville Monday to film at Don’s Diner.

Boss said filming began around 10 a.m. and ended around 2:30 p.m., and was “only a few scenes.” She added that Don’s Diner, which has been in Plainville since 1936, beat out another unnamed diner to be the shooting location.

Advertisement

“A few months back, they had approached us and asked if they would be interested in doing a movie,” Boss said. “We loved it. It was awesome.”

Filming was set for Monday only, Boss said.

“We were very flexible, either way, if we had to shut down — anything for them,” Boss said. “Very, very nice team, and they were very easy to work with, very friendly, so it was a great experience.”

Boss said she cooked all the food for the cast to eat during the lunch portion of filming, but otherwise, the crew brought their own props.

“I think people will recognize the diner, I would assume, just by how long we’ve been here,” said Boss.

Most of the filming took place inside, but there appeared to be at least one scene depicting a motorcade on South Street, where the diner is located, per a video posted to Twitter by photojournalist Matthew Gregoire.

“The Mothership,” a partnership between Netflix and MRC Film, was first announced in February The film has Matthew Charman (”Bridge of Spies”) attached as the writer-director. Berry will executive produce, alongside Danny Stillman (”American Assassin”).

Advertisement

The science fiction drama film follows Sara Morse (Berry) one year after her husband disappears from their rural farm, according to a synopsis released by Netflix. Morse and her kids flee to find him after she finds an “extraterrestrial object” beneath their home.

“The Mothership” joins a spate of other films shooting in the Boston area this summer, including the “Fletch” reboot. “Confess, Fletch,” starring Jon Hamm and “Spirited,” a Christmas movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com