10 Rhode Island organizations to receive $10k in state COVID grants

PROVIDENCE — Ten nonprofits from across Rhode Island will receive $10,000 in grants as the state reached the first milestone of its RI Gives Vax Challenge, Democratic Gov. Dan McKee announced Monday.
The Democrat said 5,000 more Rhode Islanders received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
“This is a win-win for Rhode Island, our local nonprofits and the communities they serve,” McKee said. “Through the RI Gives Vax Challenge, we’re getting healthier, we’re raising awareness, and we’re able to help the organizations that have stepped up to support those most in need during the pandemic."
The recipients of the first round of grants were selected through a lottery system by the Rhode Island Foundation.
They include Access To Recovery, Adoption Rhode Island, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, the Elisha Project, Pawtucket Soup Kitchen, the Refugee Development Center, the Rhode Island Free Clinic, Southern Rhode Island Volunteers, and the WARM Center.
The fund has a budget of $750,000, which will be allocated in grants of $10,000 to Rhode Island nonprofits each time the state administers an additional 5,000 first COVID-19 vaccine doses. The state provided $500,000 and the Rhode Island Foundation contributed $250,000.