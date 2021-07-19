10 Rhode Island organizations to receive $10k in state COVID grants

PROVIDENCE — Ten nonprofits from across Rhode Island will receive $10,000 in grants as the state reached the first milestone of its RI Gives Vax Challenge, Democratic Gov. Dan McKee announced Monday.

The Democrat said 5,000 more Rhode Islanders received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is a win-win for Rhode Island, our local nonprofits and the communities they serve,” McKee said. “Through the RI Gives Vax Challenge, we’re getting healthier, we’re raising awareness, and we’re able to help the organizations that have stepped up to support those most in need during the pandemic."