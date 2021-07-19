Audit criticizes US commercial vehicle regulator for failing to push states to act quickly on warnings about dangerous drivers

The review by the US Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General identified widespread lapses similar to the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles’ failure to suspend the commercial license of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy , 25, before the deadly 2019 crash because the agency had stopped processing alerts about out-of-state convictions years earlier.

States were late issuing one in every six electronic notices about law-breaking commercial drivers, including interstate alerts about nearly 400 serious convictions requiring license suspensions, according to a new federal audit initiated after seven motorcyclists died two years ago in New Hampshire in a collision with a trucker who had a history of driving violations.

Advertisement

“I’m not at all surprised that the [inspector general] report revealed these shortcomings,” said Peter Kurdock, general counsel for Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety. “This is an incredibly important safety issue when you’re talking about people who should have a [commercial license] suspended and they aren’t because some kind of miscommunication.”

Overall, the audit released last week echoed the results found in a Boston Globe investigative series last year. The Pultizer Prize-winning series, Blind Spot, documented the country’s failure to establish an effective national system to keep tabs on drivers who commit serious offenses in another state despite 50 years of warnings.

Both the series and the audit showed states struggling to communicate with each other about offending truckers and bus drivers even though Congress established a national computer system for tracking commercial licenses and driving histories in 1986. While the network known as the Commercial Driver’s License Information System or CDLIS is used nationwide, 34 states are still mailed paper alerts about driving convictions because either the sending or receiving agency can’t fully process the notices electronically, the audit said. Three of those states, which the audit did not identify, said they received paper notifications at least half the time.

Advertisement

The audit said the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is responsible for making sure states warn each other quickly about troubled drivers, but noted that states’ reliance on paper notices and shortcomings in the agency’s oversight review process make it difficult to ensure compliance.

Only one-third of states provided auditors with required logs for tracking paper notices, and seven states, plus the District of Columbia, said they did not maintain logs, the audit said.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation, which oversees the Registry, said Friday that the audit “reinforces the inherent public safety risks in states having to rely on paper notifications for communications regarding out-of-state events or sanctions, and the need for a more reliable and robust federal system” for sharing information about commercial drivers.

The Registry, which after the 2019 crash overhauled its operation and established a unit for processing incoming and outgoing notifications about out-of-state violations, meets with federal officials monthly about tracking commercial drivers and is testing ways to improve its system of processing violation notices, officials said.

In its response to the audit, the FMSCA said it agreed with the inspector general’s seven recommendations and planned to address three of them by March 31 and the rest by the end of 2023. The recommendations include requiring states to stop mailing paper notices about drivers and reviewing how states process electronic and paper conviction notices.

Advertisement

The agency is committed to ensuring states “disqualify unsafe commercial drivers when warranted,” wrote Deputy Administrator Meera Catherine Joshi.

The processing delays are not new. Last September, the Globe reported that more than half of all states consistently break federal rules that they quickly warn each other about troubled truck drivers.

In 2000, an audit by the same inspector general’s office uncovered a variety of lapses in how states used the CDLIS, including their failure to send conviction notices on time. Another audit from 2009 estimated that about 500,000 active commercial drivers had received at least one out-of-state conviction. Among them, about one in five had convictions that were added late to their records. Under federal regulations, states are required to send alerts within 10 days.

Representative Lori Trahan, a Westford Democrat, said the latest audit “underscores the need for the FMCSA to get off the sidelines and do its job enforcing compliance with the federal [commercial drivers license] program.”

“If they don’t, Congress will have to step in to change how this system works,” said Trahan, who has cosponsored legislation to let states use federal grant money to improve communication between licensing agencies.

Cathy Chase, president of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, said the shortcomings are even more worrisome given the pressure some trucking industry groups are putting on Congress to let drivers as young as 18 travel across state lines and relax rules for electronic logging devices that record how long truckers drive.

Advertisement

“All of the industry pushes that are happening in Congress right now will further complicate the existing problems,” she said.

Auditors sampled electronic notices from fiscal year 2019 and performed a statistical analysis to estimate how many states met their mandated deadlines. Eighteen percent of electronic notices about “major offenses,” including drunken driving and committing a felony with a motor vehicle, were late; and 17 percent of electronic notices about “serious” convictions, such as excessive speeding, were delayed, the audit said.

The inspector general also looked at whether state licensing agencies were timely in updating records after they were informed about convictions. The audit estimated 11 percent of major offenses were added late to driving records and 2 percent of serious offenses were never added.

Auditors also found a dozen states had administrative appeal systems that gave convicted drivers a chance to return to the road earlier than allowed by federal regulations.

The audit cited New Hampshire three times, more than any other state, for being late in transmitting electronic notices about major offenses that should immediately take a driver off the road, and blamed the state for the “most egregious” delay the survey found.

In that case, it took New Hampshire about a year and seven months to send an alert about a commercial driver who was convicted of drunken driving on Dec. 18, 2017, requiring a one-year license suspension under federal regulations.

New Hampshire blamed the lapse, the audit said, on a backlog of paper conviction notices from the state court system and told the inspector general’s office that it has since created an electronic interface to expedite the process.

Advertisement

In another instance, it took New Hampshire nine months to send a notice about a commercial driver who was convicted of operating with a suspended license, the audit said.

On Friday, the New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles said the agency cleared the backlog two years ago, processing more than 9,200 paper notices from the courts dating to 2017. In December 2019, New Hampshire fully automated its system for transferring notices from the courts to the driver licensing agency, said Larry Crowe, a spokesman.

Last month, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu provided an update about efforts to digitize more functions at the Division of Motor Vehicles and noted that it is staying on top of paper notifications.









Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.