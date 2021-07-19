Beverly police seek 2 suspects in McDonald’s vandalism

Police are searching for two male suspects who broke into a McDonald’s in Beverly early Sunday morning and vandalized the restaurant, officials said.

The suspects broke into the 230 Elliot St. McDonald’s sometime after midnight, Officer Michael Boccuzzi, a Beverly police spokesman, said Monday. He said the suspects destroyed security cameras, computers, and menu screens inside the restaurant, leaving broken glass and food strewn across the floor.

Officers also found that the restaurant’s cash registers were left open, and the suspects had attempted to open a safe inside the restaurant with a rock, Boccuzzi said.