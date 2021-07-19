Beverly police seek 2 suspects in McDonald’s vandalism

Police are searching for two male suspects who broke into a McDonald’s in Beverly early Sunday morning and vandalized the restaurant, officials said.
The suspects broke into the 230 Elliot St. McDonald’s sometime after midnight, Officer Michael Boccuzzi, a Beverly police spokesman, said Monday. He said the suspects destroyed security cameras, computers, and menu screens inside the restaurant, leaving broken glass and food strewn across the floor.
Officers also found that the restaurant’s cash registers were left open, and the suspects had attempted to open a safe inside the restaurant with a rock, Boccuzzi said.
Police are investigating whether anything was stolen.
Officers were unable to immediately identify the two suspects, who fled before McDonald’s employees arrived for work later that morning, Boccuzzi said.
Photos of the suspects caught on surveillance video were shared to the Beverly Police Department Facebook page on Sunday.
Police ask that anyone who recognizes the people in the photos contact the department at 978-922-1212.
Katie Redefer can b reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.