Boston police searching for missing 14-year-old Dorchester girl

Janira Perez, 14, of Dorchester, was last seen in the area of 19 Cunard Way Saturday night, Boston Police said. Boston Police Department

Boston police are searching for a 14-year-old Dorchester girl who has been missing since Saturday, officials said Monday.

Janira Perez was last seen near 19 Cunard Way in East Boston around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police said in a statement.