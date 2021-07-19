Boston police searching for missing 14-year-old Dorchester girl

Boston police are searching for a 14-year-old Dorchester girl who has been missing since Saturday, officials said Monday.
Janira Perez was last seen near 19 Cunard Way in East Boston around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police said in a statement.
She was wearing a sweater and black pants and is described as being about 5 feet tall and having a thin build, brown eyes, and black hair, police said.
Anyone with information about Janira’s whereabouts should contact police at 617-343-4328.
