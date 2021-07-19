fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston police searching for missing 14-year-old Dorchester girl

By Caroline Enos Globe Correspondent,Updated July 19, 2021, 36 minutes ago
Janira Perez, 14, of Dorchester, was last seen in the area of 19 Cunard Way Saturday night, Boston Police said.
Boston Police Department

Boston police are searching for a 14-year-old Dorchester girl who has been missing since Saturday, officials said Monday.

Janira Perez was last seen near 19 Cunard Way in East Boston around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police said in a statement.

She was wearing a sweater and black pants and is described as being about 5 feet tall and having a thin build, brown eyes, and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information about Janira’s whereabouts should contact police at 617-343-4328.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.

