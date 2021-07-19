Boston University will require both faculty and staff to get COVID-19 shot

In April, BU mandated the vaccine for students planning to return to campus in the fall.

The move reverses an earlier decision to grant employees discretion on whether or not to get the COVID-19 shot.

Boston University will require faculty and staff that return to campus this fall to be fully vaccinated, the university announced Monday.

University officials had hoped enough faculty members would voluntarily elect to be vaccinated so that it would be safe to reopen the campus without a requirement. But vaccine numbers so far are falling short, said President Robert A. Brown in a statement.

“It is critically important that our faculty and staff are also vaccinated,” he said. “We hoped to accomplish the goal of community-wide vaccination without a mandate, but kept the option of requiring vaccination open if we did not reach our goal.”

A survey of employees found that 71.3 percent of faculty and 73.6 percent of staff are currently vaccinated. That “leaves roughly one in four, perhaps as many as 2,000 people, who may not be vaccinated by September,” according to Brown.

“These totals are significantly below what we need to safely return our campuses to near-normal operation in the fall,” said Brown.

Walk-in vaccine appointments will be available on BU’s campus, and faculty and staff are required to upload a record of their vaccine before Sept. 2.

Exceptions will be granted to employees with medical conditions or certain religious beliefs.

Before Monday, the university stood with Northeastern University and Emerson College in only requiring students to have the shot. With the reversal, BU joins Harvard University and Boston College, among other local schools, in mandating the vaccine for both students and employees.

COVID-19 cases are ticking up again in Massachusetts, though numbers are far lower than previous surges the state has seen. In Provincetown, officials are monitoring an increase in cases stemming from the July 4 weekend, including multiple “breakthrough” cases in people that are fully vaccinated.

Massachusetts has one of the highest inoculation rates in the country — 83.4 percent of adults in the state have received at least one dose as of Monday.













Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.