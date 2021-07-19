Brockton man charged with murder in fatal stabbing

A Brockton man was arrested and charged with murder Monday in the fatal stabbing of a man the night before, according to a statement from the Plymouth District Attorney’s office.

Keith Disharoom, 40, is accused of stabbing 44-year-old Eric J. Cohen, formerly of Holbrook, who died early Monday morning at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, the district attorney’s office said.

Brockton police were called to 553 North Main St. at 7:38 p.m. Sunday for a report of an assault with a knife. When officers and medical personnel arrived, they found Cohen unresponsive, with multiple stab wounds to his upper chest, the district attorney’s office said.