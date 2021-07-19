Family of Somerville woman killed in Boston Harbor boat crash looking for answers

Jeanica Julce, 27, died after after the boat carrying her and seven others struck a navigational marker off Castle Island around 3 a.m. , officials said.

The family of a Somerville woman who was killed in a boat crash in Boston Harbor early Saturday morning are grieving and searching for answers as to what exactly led to her death.

Jeanica Julce, 27-year-old woman from Somerville was killed early Saturday morning in Boston Harbor after the boat she and seven others were aboard struck a navigational marker and sank in the waters off Castle Island.

Her sister, Latoya Julce, said she didn’t understand how everyone else aboard the boat — except her sister — survived the crash.

“My sister was beautiful in every way,” she wrote in a text message to the Globe. “She could always find a way to make anyone feel better or confident about themselves. I’m not understanding how she’s the only one that didn’t make it. She’s the light in our family and this will be very difficult for us to cope with.”

She said her sister was with her friends on the boat, and it was not her first time out on the water. “She was on the boat often,” she said.

Her brother’s girlfriend, Renee Harris, said the family is having a hard time grappling with the sudden loss.

“Jeanica was an absolute amazing and beautiful soul,” Harris wrote in a Facebook message to the Globe. “No words can even begin to explain the impact she had on everyone around her. This loss is hitting the family hard.”

Her father, Wilfrid Julce, said in an telephone interview that Jeanica was studying finance at the University of Massachusetts in Boston and was due to graduate this year. She also loved to dance, he said.

“Her plan was to open a studio,” he said in a telephone interview. “She was a very good dancer. She loved life. She had a lot of ambition in life.”

He described his daughter as an “outgoing individual” who was “very respected by her friends.”

“She was always smiling, laughing. She was a people person. Ask anybody,” he said.

According to the US Coast Guard, the name of the boat involved in the crash was “Make It Go Away.” A Coast Guard spokeswoman referred further questions about the name of the owner and details about the ship to Boston police, which is leading the investigation into the Somerville woman’s death along with the Suffolk District Attorney’s office.

Wilfrid Julce said he didn’t know the circumstances of what led the boat operator to crash into the navigational marker and his family is awaiting answers from investigators.

He said he believed the boat owner had recently purchased the vessel. “I’m not here to speculate,” Julce said. “I don’t know what’s going on, (with the investigation.)”

The incident report from the Boston Police Department states that police learned of the accident at approximately 3:09 a.m. July 17.

“While monitoring channel 13 of the Marine radio, a distress call was transmitted from the vessel [redacted] for a collision involving a recreational vessel and Day Marker #5 near Castle Island,” police wrote in the report.

Boston police and members of the Boston Fire Department, Massport Fire Rescue, and the US Coast Guard responded and rescued seven people from water. Julce’s body was recovered from the water shortly after 10 a.m., according to the Coast Guard.

A GoFundMe page was launched by Julce’s family. As of Monday afternoon $16,338 had been raised.

“Jeanica Julce was loved by so many people,” the GoFundMe page states. “Her happy vibrant loving energy was hard to miss. Jeanica loved to love others and made her mission to put a smile on everyone’s face. Jeanica loved to dance, she dance her way into everyone’s heart. Her smile lit up the room. Jeanica loved her two cats Berry and Nala....This is an very unexpected tragedy for the family and any donation would be greatly appreciated.”













