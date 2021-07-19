FBI releases documents on James “Whitey” Bulger

One of the documents indicate the FBI was targeting Bulger in 1975 in connection with a loansharking investigation that began in 1974 when the victim contacted federal agents to report he was being threatened by Bulger and other “hoodlums.”

The law enforcement agency posted the documents on its Freedom of Information Act vault on July 9. But many of the pages are fully or partially redacted, and the file also included 80 pages of publicly available First Circuit Court of Appeals rulings involving other Massachusetts organized crime figures over the years.

The FBI has released 300 pages of heavily redacted documents that detail its connections with James “Whitey” Bulger, the former South Boston crime boss who was murdered in a federal prison in 2018.

The victim secretly recorded telephone conversations on Dec. 10, 1974, with Bulger during which the mob kingpin made “highly incriminatory” statements about his participation in the loan sharking arrangement, according to documents.

“Victim has been threatened with bodily harm and ‘slapped around told to pay his debts,’’' an FBI agent wrote in a Dec. 19, 1974, report that listed Bulger as one of at least two other people the victim owed money to.

Bulger was sentenced to life in prison in 2013 for killing 11 people while running a criminal enterprise from the 1970s to the 1990s. He had been publicly identified as a longtime FBI informant who provided information against local Mafiosi.

He was murdered in US Penitentiary Hazelton in West Virginia on Oct. 30, 2018, when he was 89 years old. Bulger’s family accuses US Bureau of Prison officials of causing his murder by transferring him from a Florida prison to Hazelton, among the nation’s most violent prisons.

He was killed 12 hours after arriving at the prison. His homicide remains unsolved and three inmates suspected in his killing remain under a 23-hour a day lockdown, the Globe reported.

This is a developing story when more information becomes available.

Information from prior Globe coverage was used in this story.

























