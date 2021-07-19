Fisherman rescued from Hampton Harbor after being swept out to sea

A fisherman was rescued from the waters of Hampton Harbor in New Hampshire early Monday morning after he was swept out to sea while boarding a commercial fishing boat, officials said.
Emergency crews were called at 1:40 a.m. about a “swimmer in distress” and found a man clinging to a mooring ball about 120 yards from the Hampton State Pier when they arrived, Hampton Fire Department Chief Michael McMahon said.
Hampton police were able to “make verbal contact with the swimmer” before crews pulled him from the water, Hampton fire said in a statement.
The man, McMahon said, was attempting to board a commercial fishing boat from a small skiff boat when a low tide current swept him away.
“The skiff was caught up in an outgoing current, as was he, and they were separated,” he said. “He just happened to catch a mooring ball as he passed.”
The man was in the water for about 90 minutes before crews were called, but was not injured.
“He was not injured and he had no interest in receiving medical care,” McMahon said.
The man was later taken back to the commercial fishing boat by emergency crews.
