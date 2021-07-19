Fisherman rescued from Hampton Harbor after being swept out to sea

A fisherman was rescued from the waters of Hampton Harbor in New Hampshire early Monday morning after he was swept out to sea while boarding a commercial fishing boat, officials said.

Emergency crews were called at 1:40 a.m. about a “swimmer in distress” and found a man clinging to a mooring ball about 120 yards from the Hampton State Pier when they arrived, Hampton Fire Department Chief Michael McMahon said.

Hampton police were able to “make verbal contact with the swimmer” before crews pulled him from the water, Hampton fire said in a statement.